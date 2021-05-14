Rates for Defiance County's sewer service customers may be going up.
County commissioners are considering the possibility following the recent completion of a wastewater rate study.
The study was conducted by a hired firm over the past 8-10 months, according to Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
It recommends an increase in monthly base sewer rates to the same level ($68.75) for five different systems operated by the county government. He said year-over-year increases could follow as well.
Current rates for county systems are: Auglaize sewer ($55), county express sewer ($50.40), Evansport ($50), Middle Gordon Creek ($50) and Evergreen Lane Office Complex ($46.40).
Commissioners are still mulling the possible increases, and have not yet approved them. However, Pocratsky told The Crescent-News that "this rate study pretty much justifies what they're saying the need is."
According to a press release issued by commissioners, the increases "would allow for funding ongoing maintenance of the system, as well as funding for some of the known capital projects needed."
Pocratsky said some of the systems are in poor shape. For example, he noted, the Middle Gordon Creek system, serving 18 homes just outside the Hicksville village limits, would need a major overhaul costing, perhaps, as much as $900,00.
This would raise the monthly charge considerably for those residents, Pocratsky explained.
"We're trying to find a better option," he said.
Therefore, commissioners are discussing the possibility of having the Village of Hicksville take in wastewater treatment from Middle Gordon Creek. In this case, Hicksville officials would determine a monthly cost for residents there.
Commissioner Ryan Mack said commissioners are considering the possibility of using funds from the American Rescue Plan" — approved by Congress and signed by the president earlier this year — to extend a sewer line to the village. However, he said commissioners are still reviewing spending regulations for the money to determine how it could be used.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.