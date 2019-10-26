When you think of a county board of elections — you might think reflexively about a single day (Election Day), and indeed it’s a busy one.
But what leads up to Election Day is what takes up so much of officials’ time. And it is prime time for that.
So, Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman and Deputy Director Kim Smith — like many election officials around Ohio — are putting in some long hours in the run-up to the Nov. 5 election. Both sat down for an interview this week with The Crescent-News to speak about the process.
“We get a lot of, ‘what do you do the rest of the year?,” explained Wichman. “Do you work somewhere else? Throughout the year we process petitions, registrations. We do a lot of clean up on records, making sure everyone’s registered at the right address. We do mailings in between. We do a lot of state petitions.”
Smith notes that often during “off times” officials are considering areas where, perhaps, “we can be doing stuff differently,” and they’re talking with other counties to “get ideas on how they were doing stuff. So, even though an election might not be for another four months, we’re still thinking about it.”
The run-up to this year’s general election has been a little different in that the board of elections has deployed new voting machines — required by the state and purchased partially with state funds. They were introduced during a very light May primary — only Hicksville voters had anything to decide — and have been up and running since early voting began in the board of elections office on Oct. 8.
“We spent a lot of time this winter with the new election equipment, getting trained and going through on revising our practices to suit the new equipment,” explained Smith.
According to Wichman, more than 200 voters had voted early as of Monday afternoon in the board of elections office at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St. They have responded favorably to the new machines.
“... the people who’ve been in have been real happy,” said Wichman.
Added Smith: “I think some people have expressed that they were kind of intimidated at first, but once they actually start the process and start voting on the new machines they’re finding that it’s as simple as looking up something on their phone.”
With early voting — which is uniformly carried out throughout all 88 Ohio counties — comes some long hours for Smith and Wichman.
Voting hours for next week, for example, will be 8-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. And then there is the final three days — Saturday, Nov. 2 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.), Sunday, Nov. 3 (1-5 p.m.) and Monday, Nov. 4, (8 a.m.- 2 p.m.).
“We spend more time together than we do with our spouses most of the times,” Wichman joked about the early voting season.
But when early voting begins, there is a sense of relief for officials — the preparation to that process is behind them.
Smith indicated that the month leading up to early voting is challenging “because that’s when you’re doing all of your ballot preparation, you’re testing all of your machines, you’re trying to get everything ready, so that way you’re ready for early voting, and you have all your voter registrations that you’re processing.”
The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 election was Oct. 7.
The deployment of new voting machines also required more work on an annual task — recruiting poll workers. More than 130 were needed to man the county’s eight polling stations, but about three-fourths were holdovers from last year.
“Now we are in the process of training all of them,” said Smith. “We have 135 poll workers, but we’re training them in groups of 10 so that way they each get trained and get to touch the equipment as they’re getting trained.”
That effort continues up until the day before the election.
Election Day itself, provides a bit of relief — at least potentially when voting is taking place (from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.) — if things are running okay at the polls. But it is a long day, beginning around 5 a.m. for Wichman and Smith, and continuing into the evening for several hours after the polls close.{p class=”western”}”You usually don’t sleep well until like Wednesday,” explained Smith. “That night you’re still going to have adrenaline going, and it’s hard to get to sleep.”{p class=”western”}”You’re thinking about everything that happened throughout the day, and what can we change for the next time?,” stated Wichman.{p class=”western”}The amount of stress has something to do with the election. For example, next year’s presidential election — if the past is a guide — is expected to generate a large turnout and possibly other challenges.{p class=”western”}”A lot of it depends on the year too,” said Wichman. “Next year it’ll be stressful all year.”{p class=”western”}But she says about next year’s election, “it’s kind of exciting,” and Smith adds — in a reference to turnouts this year and other non-presidential elections by comparison to presidentials — “I wish we would have the same turnout ... .”{p class=”western”}Wichman and Smith receive help from two part-time employees year-round, and they’ve added two more part-timers this year — partially to prepare for the busy 2020 presidential election.{p class=”western”}One topic Smith and Wichman routinely deal with as top election officials is election security. They contend that Defiance County’s elections, and those in Ohio, are very secure.{p class=”western”}Dispelling one myth, they note that while Election Day results are posted on the board of elections website immediately, no vote-counting or voting is online, so it can’t be hacked.{p class=”western”}”I think the biggest misconception is that people hack,” said Wichman. “We are not connected to the Internet in any way. ... It’s frustrating when you see the false reporting (about election issues), especially when we know how hard we work ... .”
“No part of the voting system — from what you cast your ballot on to our back office equipment — none of that, by law, can be connected to the Internet,” explained Smith. “... A lot of the comments that we get, a lot of it is based off of false reporting. ... we are doing what we can on our end. We test every piece of equipment, to make sure everything is being counted the way it should be counted, that everything is working like it should be. We do that before the election, and then after the election we go through and we make sure that it actually did count everything the way it should.”{p class=”western”}Ohio election law also provides for bipartisan conduct of elections — between the two major parties, Democrats and Republicans. Despite the divisive nature of this political dichotomy on a national level, Wichman and Smith don’t seem bothered by it when it comes to running their office.
“At the end of the day, we all have the same goal, which is to make sure that Defiance County has its fair and free election, that everyone’s vote gets counted as it should,” said Smith.{p class=”western”}”We check party hats at the door when we come here,” said Wichman. “It’s a bipartisan office, but no one should know which party we are when they walk in. Everyone’s treated the same.”{p class=”western”}{p class=”western”}{p class=”western”}{p class=”western”}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.