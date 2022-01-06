Defiance County Republicans have selected a new county commissioner.
Jim Hall was chosen to fill a recently vacated seat during a meeting of the county GOP’s central committee Thursday at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Defiance. But an Open Meeting Act question has delayed completion of the appointment process (see related story below).
He would replace Ryan Mack who stepped down to take a job as Defiance’s new assistant city administrator. (The position is only temporary as Mack will take the place of Jeff Leonard, who plans to retire as the city’s 17-year administrator in June.)
Hall was chosen from among eight candidates — six of whom attended Thursday’s meeting and made brief presentations making their case to the committee. Members later met in executive session behind closed doors before emerging to announce their decision.
Hall, 57, is a member of the Defiance County Courthouse’s security staff provided by the county sheriff’s office. He retired in 2014 after a long stint as a sheriff’s deputy, including more than 20 years as the department’s D.A.R.E. officer. The D.A.R.E. position works with local schools in trying to dissuade kids from drug abuse.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” said Hall when contacted by The Crescent-News Thursday evening. “I was actually shocked. I didn’t expect it honestly. I’m thrilled over it.”
“I think Jim’s going to be a good fit, and the committee felt the same way,” said Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Ian Weber. “I think he’ll be good serving Defiance County for this time.”
A 1982 Tinora High School graduate and life-long Defiance County resident, Hall told the committee Thursday that his D.A.R.E. officer position was the “best job I ever had. I thoroughly enjoyed public service. ... I would like to expand into some more public service.”
His appointment is for the last year of Mack’s four-year term. An election for a new four-year commissioner term will be held in November while primaries — if there is a need for them — will be held in May to determine each party’s nomination for the fall ballot.
Hall told The Crescent-News Thursday that he will be a Republican candidate in May. He and any other candidate from either party has until 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 to file their nominating petitions with the Defiance County Board of Elections to make the May 3 primary.
Other candidates for the vacated commissioner seat who attended Thursday’s central committee meeting were former Commissioner Otto Nicely as well as Mike Boff, district technician of the county’s soil and water conservation office; Conrad Clippinger, former area car salesman and Paulding Chamber of Commerce director; Dana Phipps, the current county D.A.R.E. officer; Stan Strausbaugh, business owner, associate sheriff’s deputy and former representative for U.S. Congressman Bob Latta’s office; Steve Olson; and former Defiance County Juvenile Judge Stephen Ruyle.
All but Olson and Ruyle attended Thursday’s meeting.
Previous to the selection of Hall as commissioner, several persons seeking state or federal offices and/or their representatives in upcoming elections provided a few words to the committee.
Among them were Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon, Ohio 2nd Senate District Rep. Theresa Gavarone — seeking the redrawn U.S. 9th District seat held by Marcy Kaptur which now includes Defiance County and other local counties — and Putnam County Republican Party Chairman Tony Schroeder, who is seeking a state GOP central committee seat.
