What has been described as a “massive” deer herd in and around the Defiance County Airport may be targeted soon.
County commissioners discussed the safety hazard with airport officials during their meeting Thursday.
Airport authority board member Ian Weber told commissioners there are “a lot of deer out there,” saying he spoke with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) about the problem. And Tony Saxton — owner of TAS Aviation, the airport’s fixed-based operator and airport manager — added that a “massive amount of deer” can be found on the property.
He noted that the situation turned particularly dangerous last year when a plane collided with a deer. At least $50,000 in damage to the plane resulted, he said, putting it out of commission for approximately six months.
“We need to do something,” said Saxton. “The board and the commissioners are exposing themselves to some level of liability. If somebody gets hurt or dies, the liability is ... we’ve been sitting here knowing there’s a nuisance and we haven’t done anything about it.”
The proposed remedy is an “elimination” program that might allow as many as five licensed hunters to use a variety of methods to thin the herd. Saxton suggested that the meat from the deer taken down be donated to local food banks or “that kind of thing.”
Commissioners agreed to move forward on the matter.
Saxton said a hunting lottery several years ago was not effective.
One problem, he said, was that people who didn’t agree with the elimination program were part of the lottery.
Airport officials will first have to obtain a special permit from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that would be good through December.
Weber indicated that constructing a fence around the airport would be too expensive.
On another front, Weber introduced two new potential airport board members — Chris Bryant and Tim Meyer.
“We think they’re very qualified individuals and would be an asset to the airport and help us kind of do what we’re doing out there,” said Weber.
Both are closely involved with the airport: Bryant owns two planes and hangars there while Meyer has been a flight instructor and worked with Saxton for 25 years.
Bryant said he would like to “improve the face of the Defiance Airport” while Meyer said he is retired and “simply wants it to be the best airport in Ohio.”
Although commissioners did not make official appointments Thursday, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said “I’m glad to hear the enthusiasm that you both bring to the situation.”
Bryant and Meyer would fill the board positions previously held by Jim Harris and Darrell Handy. Besides Weber, the other two board members are Ron Cereghin and Ken Keller, although Saxton indicated that Keller may be stepping down soon.
Commissioners appoint four of the board’s five members while the fifth is selected by the board.
Mowing and tree removal were other airport subjects discussed Thursday.
Airport officials would like more frequent mowing to keep down the grass, which reportedly reaches 24-30 inches tall.
The county has a contract for mowing that extends until 2023.
Weber also noted efforts to obtain easements to eliminate certain trees near the airport runway as a safety consideration. Saxton favored this option over tree topping, which would be ongoing.
In other business, commissioners:
• approved the Stuckman Tile and Waterway project east of Williams Center-Cecil Road. The estimated cost is $88,334. The petitioner has decided on a tile and waterway project as opposed to an open ditch.
• received Defiance County EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse’s quarterly report. She noted that during the past quarter the county handled five incidents involving hazardous materials.
