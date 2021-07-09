Defiance County officials would like to improve law enforcement communications and, perhaps, internet connectivity in the Hicksville area.
County commissioners met with one law enforcement official and a representative of an Ohio communications firm during their Thursday meeting to discuss the matter.
According to Defiance County's 911 director, Matt Hanenkrath, law enforcement communication in the county's west end is "not the best."
"There's great room for improvement," he told commissioners.
Therefore, his office is promoting the construction of a 180-foot communications tower in Hicksville. Hanenkrath said two sites are being considered inside the village.
The cost will be considerable.
According Amanda Spencer of the communications firm Hull & Associates LLC, Newark, the tower's construction may cost $300,000 or more. The company's base fee for overseeing the project is $40,000, she indicated.
County commissioners expressed support for the project Thursday, providing financial help can be secured. Two possibilities are the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — Defiance County expects to receive $7.39 million — or the state's capital budget.
Commissioner Ryan Mack believes the ARPA money is a viable option because the federal government has proposed using such funds for internet connectivity (as well as water and sewer projects). He envisions the tower being used to increase broadband internet opportunities outside the 911 purpose.
However, Mack explained that final ARPA guidelines aren't due out for another month or so, so he would prefer commissioners wait before committing to the tower project.
"I think we should wait to see what the rules are," he said.
Grant funds wouldn't be the only source for the project. According to Hanenkrath, the county's 911 center in Defiance — operated by the county sheriff's office — also would have to provide radio equipment.
He told The Crescent-News during an interview Thursday that this alone could cost $150,000.
Getting ready for the project will take some time. Permitting through such agencies as the FCC and FAA, for example, is necessary, noted Spencer.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Probate/Juvenile Judge Jeff Strausbaugh and Desirae Eisenman of Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for an update. Eisenman reported that eight volunteers were added during the past year while CASA advocated for 35 children and offered 553 volunteer hours in Defiance County.
• received Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers' monthly update.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.