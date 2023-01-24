Defiance County’s landfill took in soil from several demolition projects, boosting intake levels well above normal.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the landfill, informed county commissioners of this during his regular update with them Monday morning. ommissioners also were informed that a new speculation building on Elliott Road will be used for expansion of the DECKED manufacturing facility located next door (see related story on page A1).
Schlatter informed them of the large amounts of “lightly contaminated” soil that has arrived at the landfill recently from former area gas stations or factory sites being demolished. These came from Antwerp, Wauseon and the old S-K factory site on Hopkins Street in Defiance County’s Richland Township, he noted.
On consecutive days in early January, the landfill took in 931 tons and 1,026 tons while an average day is 500 tons, according to Schlatter. The limit at the landfill is 1,000 tons.
Such large influxes of material led Schlatter to call this a “crazy January.”
Because of the larger amounts that are expected in the future, he said the landfill may have to raise its limit above 1,000 tons per day. This will require Ohio EPA notification.
Commissioners agreed with the change.
On another topic, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky raised a question about selling methane gas generated at the landfill.
A company has made inquiries about this possibility in the past, but Schlatter said Monday that he had not heard anything recently. He may each out to the interested company.
“We like the idea (of selling methane gas),” said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
In news concerning the county highway department that Schlatter also manages, he noted that bids for a bridge project this year on Evansport Road, between Schick and Banner School roads, will be opened on Feb. 16. This construction will be fully funded with federal money, he said.
His office is continuing planning on the county’s second big bridge project this year — on Mansfield Road, he indicated. The bidding process for that is still to come.
Too, Schlatter discussed collaborative methods for seeking transportation alternative program (TAP) grant funds through the Oho Department of Transportation.
While funds are being sought this year to complete a future path resurfacing project around the Defiance County East office complex in Defiance, some local officials were not aware of this before the application was made. Schlatter suggested in the future that local officials agree on a larger project across the county that can receive the most money possible.
TAP funds were used in the past to widen County Road 424 between Defiance’s North Clinton Street and Independence Dam State Park to allow enough room for bicycles and pedestrians. And Schlatter’s office has been applying for the same funds to widen Canal Road, south of Defiance.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• held the fourth quarter investment advisory meeting with Schlatter, Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers and Ryan Nelson of Redtree Investment Group.
• received a legal update from Russ Herman of the county prosecutor’s office.
