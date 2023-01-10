The final figures for Defiance County’s landfill are in and two of them have broken records.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, whose office manages county landfill on Canal Road near Defiance, informed county commissioners during their Monday meeting that total cubic yard intake and sales records were broken. Schlatter also provided his annual road and bridge report (see related story).
According to Shlatter, the landfill took in 660,000 cubic yards last year, breaking the 2019 mark (634,000), while total sales ($5,599,222.41) also surpassed the 2019 mark ($5,207,869.33) to set another record. Expenses last year total $4,250,737.50 for a profit of $1,348,484.91 in 2022. The record for tonnage intake in a single year was almost broken as well, but not quite. While the record is 172,500 tons — set in 2019 — the 2022 total was 172,300 tons.
He said January was off to a big start with 5,800 tons taking in during the first week. This could be partially attributed to a former gas station removal project in Wauseon in which large amounts of soil were brought to the landfill, he informed commissioners.
Some 180 tons of material were collected last year in the county’s recycling program. Tires accounted for the largest share at 84.6 tons.
Schlatter’s office is continuing to work on the possibility of selling methane gas generated at the landfill to another company. However, he said Monday he is awaiting a more specific proposal from the company.
Also Monday, commissioners announced their committee/board assignments for 2023:
• Commissioner David Kern: board of tax revision, CCNO, CCNO financial overview, county land bank, Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, Family and Children First Council, Maumee Valley Planning Organization, NOCAC, county records commission.
• Commissioner Dana Phipps: Area Office on Aging, E911, Greater Ohio Workforce, Maumee Valley Watershed, Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center, Nuisance Taskforce, revolving loan fund, Ohio Indiana Michigan Council of Governments, United Way.
• Commissioner Mick Pocratsky: CIC, CIC executive committee, community corrections planning board, Four County Solid Waste District, county land bank, OneOhio Region 16.
In other business Monday, commissioners received a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.