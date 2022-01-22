Land reutilization banks in several area counties will be presiding over a new funding opportunity from the state to clean up blighted properties.
A state allocation will provide each of Ohio’s 88 counties with $1.5 million in 2022 for this purpose.
This includes $1 million for so-called brownfields — generally abandoned factories or sites with potential environmental hazards — and $500,000 to remove blighted commercial and residential buildings.
The more intricate of the two is the $1 million brownfield component because these may require “phase I” and “phase II” environmental testing — under EPA guidance — before remediation work on such sites can proceed.
The other $500,000 component is confined to dilapidated homes and commercial buildings that would be demolished and cleaned up.
Land banks in several counties — these essentially are extensions of county government with their own boards and budgets — will be presiding over the new aforementioned programs in Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties. However, Fulton County commissioners will handle the program there, as that county’s land bank was just formed, according to Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization which is assisting local counties with the new program.
Local counties have upcoming deadlines to submit proposed projects for the cleanup money, and were each tasked with hiring an environmental consultant for the program.
All selected the Cincinnati firm Tetra Tech following a scoring process, according to Deehr. Tetra Tech has worked with local counties on a number of sites through the years.
In addition to choosing Tetra Tech for one property, noted Deehr, Fulton County also is contracting with another company for other properties.
A number of sites have been identified already by the aforementioned counties.
Defiance County, for example, is considering the use of brownfield money to address the former SK Hand Tool site along Hopkins Street in Richland Township, the former Zeller property on Baltimore Road in Defiance, the former Vortex property on Jackson Avenue in Defiance and the former Defiance Precision Products site.
Among those in Henry County is an old fuel oil delivery business on Ohio 18 in Hamler while Paulding County is looking at the former Grizzly asbestos brake factory in Paulding and ponds that had once served the former Stokely plant.
Paulding County’s economic development director, Tim Copsey, said the two Paulding sites are among others that the county’s land bank is considering.
Officials are looking for input from townships, village mayors and others on the $500,000 component of the program, Copsey noted.
