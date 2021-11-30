Defiance County’s land bank is completing its second property acquisition.
The bank discussed the matter during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon at the county commissioners office in downtown Defiance.
Defiance attorney Ian Weber — who serves as the bank’s legal counsel — updated the board Monday on efforts to acquire two vacant lots on Parkview Drive, located in a subdivision just south of Defiance on Ohio 111. The lots were donated to the land bank while title searches have been completed, according to Weber.
“... those have all been searched, they’re clear, so I sent the deeds out today,” he said. “... so we’ll get those signed by the parties and back to us hopefully by the end of the week ... .”
In May, the board had approved a motion in May requiring that the two Parkview Drive lots to be sold together.
The only other property owned by the land bank is the former SK Hand Tool site just south of Defiance’s Hopkins Street in Richland Township. This was acquired through a foreclosure process to prompt the property’s cleanup.
A southern Ohio contractor has removed most of the buildings there, but final remediation is awaiting a special contractor to remove a small area of contaminated soil. However, Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) — which is handling an EPA grant for the cleanup work — told the board Monday that the site has been cleared of asbestos.
Requisite information has been sent to Ohio EPA, but retirements in the office handling the SK matter have slowed the process, she indicated.
The board also is preparing to acquire a vacant lot at 1213 Ralston Ave. on Defiance’s northwest side.
During a discussion Monday about this property and others generally, Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack — a land bank member — said “I think the goal of the land bank should be to make them usable properties.” And Deehr noted the procedure other counties — with assistance form MVPO — use in selling property their land banks hold.
“When they bid out the properties we make them (bidders) provide an explanation of what the future use of the property will be and then ... whoever has the best reason or plan for future development and the best value will be selected. So, it’s not necessarily the highest value.”
The land bank’s purpose is to promote the resale and development of land it acquires.
In other business Monday, the board:
• discussed the establishment of a logo that will be used on the bank’s “for sale” signs. Myers reported that a couple proposed logos should be ready for review at the board’s next meeting.
• passed a motion approving the monthly treasurer’s report showing a balance of $97,075.18.
• discussed a records retention policy, but delayed a decision until at least the next meeting.
• met in executive session to discuss pending legal matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.