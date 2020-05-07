A large grant to aid the clean-up of the former SK Hand Tool Corp. property in Richland Township has been awarded to Defiance County’s land bank.
The announcement was made this week, and the grant will provide the land bank — formed last year to help acquire and repurpose blighted properties — with $475,000.
“It continues to be good news for the SK property, along with the demolition continuing to take place,” said Commissioner Ryan Mack, one of the land bank’s five members. He called the grant “an added boost to a project that needed done for a long time.”
A southern Ohio contractor (Warrior Excavating) of Jackson County has been working at the site since February. In return for the demolition and cleanup, Warrior will be given title to the property by the land bank, but not until the project is completed.
According to Dennis Miller of the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which administers grants for local governments, noted that the grant would be used to remove substances on the property deemed hazardous by Ohio EPA. This includes materials such as asbestos and contaminated concrete, he indicated.
Miller noted that “at some point” Warrior Excavating “will be stopping and we will be doing an environmental clean up of the site through funding provided by EPA. ... then he can come back and resume to do the final demolition and salvage (of materials) that aren’t contaminated.”
A separate contract will be needed to remove the environmental hazards, he said, but Warrior Excavating will be able to bid on this work as well.
EPA-required environmental testing already had been completed at the site before Warrior started working, thus making known the location of the hazards.
The land bank acquired the property last year through a foreclosure action due to unpaid property taxes, which will be waived for Warrior.
Thus far, the contractor has removed much of the overgrown vegetation on the property, and has torn down a significant portion of the old factory, closed when SK declared bankruptcy some years ago.
Mike Phipps of Warrior Excavating told the land bank in February that the company hopes to sell the property following its salvage and demolition effort.
