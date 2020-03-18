Changes have been made to services provided by two Defiance County agencies due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Beginning Tuesday, the Defiance Paulding Consolidated Job and Family Services (JFS) Department on Evansport Road closed its buildings to the public.
While the staff will still be working to serve clients, public assistance services can be accessed online at benefits.ohio.gov. Documents can be mailed, faxed or emailed to DPCjobandfamilyservices@gmail.com, or placed in the locked dropboxes outside the JFS front doors.
Staff can still be reached by phone or email during JFS’ working hours (7 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday). This was implemented per a state recommendation, according to county commissioners.
The following changes, as communicated to WIC participants, were made effective Monday by the county health department:
• infants and children do not need to be present at WIC appointments.
• WIC will not obtain heights, weights or iron levels on anyone.
• benefit cards will be loaded and all nutrition questions will be answered.
• persons are asked to come into the office one at a time. If someone is in the office, they will be asked to wait in the hallway with at least six feet distance between individuals.
The following changes will take place today concerning walk-ins seeking environmental health services at the health district office:
• issuance of licenses, reviewing plans, and issuing water and sewage permits will take place via phone calls, mailings, faxes, emails and website referrals.
• the division also will continue to investigate foodborne illnesses, food safety complaints, public health nuisance complaints and provide other services. Complaints will be prioritized in accordance with the public health risk.
Birth and death certificates will no longer be available at the health district office.
These can be ordered in two ways:
• downloading a request form for either a birth or death certificate. The completed request form should include the signature of the person who is purchasing the certificate. Mail the completed request form, along with payment and a self-addressed, stamped business-size envelope. Mail requests are usually processed the same day they are received.
• order online (http://defiancecohealth.org/birth-death-records/). Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. in order for the health department to process the same day.
More information can be obtained by visiting the health department’s website at www.defiancecohealth.org or its Facebook page (Defiance County Public Health). The twitter account is @DCGHD.
