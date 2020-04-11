Area county election boards are busy processing voter applications and ballots in the run-up to April 28.
That’s now considered “election day” in Ohio, although not in the traditional sense due to concern about the coronavirus. Ballots will be counted that day, but virtually all voters will be voting absentee.
They are being asked to fill out a ballot and return them in the mail or a dropbox at each county election board. Ballots sent via mail must be postmarked by April 27 and received no later than May 8; ballots placed in an election board dropbox must be returned by 7:30 p.m. that day. (The 7:30 p.m. deadline is the same time as when the polls would close on an election day.)
The only citizens who would be able to vote during the traditional hours of “election day” (6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.) will be those who are disabled, need a marking device or do not receive mail where they reside.
They can cast their ballots on April 28 at their respective county board of elections office.
The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office sent out a postcard this week to all voters, regardless of whether they voted early — before the March 17 primary was canceled — informing them how to apply for a ballot.
The applications began arriving in mailboxes late this week, and have created a lot of work for election boards.
Defiance County Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman said her office’s phone has been ringing “non stop” since then. She and Deputy Director Kim Smith are joined by three part-time workers to process the applications and ballots that will be sent out.
They are trying to get ballots out within a 24- to 48-hour period, she indicated.
As of Thursday evening, they had processed about 2,000. Defiance County has 26,000 registered voters.
Voting involves a two-step process: voters must return the application to their respective county election board requesting a ballot. The ballot is then sent to them in the mail before voters make their choices and return them. (No ballots can be sent out by election boards after noon April 25.)
Election officials suggest that voters return the applications as soon as possible because there can be a two- to five-day lag as it goes through the mail. Applications (and ballots) also can be deposited in board of elections’ dropboxes.
At least in Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties, these will be positioned in front of the respective counties’ board of elections office. These are located at 1300 E. Second St. in Defiance; 1827 Oakwood Ave. in Napoleon; and 105 E. Perry St. in Paulding. (Paulding County has only a mail slot today, but a dropbox is scheduled to be installed there on Monday.)
Applications can be printed from a variety of websites, including the Ohio Secretary of State’s (VoteOhio.gov) or those for each county election board.
Makeshift applications also are acceptable. For example, voters can simply provide the needed information for the application on a blank piece of paper and submit it to their respective election board.
This needs to include name, mailing address, identification (such as a birth date) and signature. A contact number or numbers also is suggested.
“We appreciate contact numbers,” said Paulding County Board of Elections Director Brenda Crawford. “That way we can contact them (voters), if we have questions. That would help a lot.”
She and elections officials stress that because this is a primary election, voters must still indicate their party.
The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office decided to send postcards about the April 28 election to all voters, rather than to only those who had not yet voted. But officials say the system in place would prevent anyone from voting twice.
“If we get a duplicate, it will flag it in our system,” explained Henry County Board of Elections Director Mary Detmer. “We call them (voters) and remind them. If they insist they voted, we have to have them vote provisional.”
In that case, she said, the provisional ballot is discernible by its yellow color. This will then be be checked into further.
But Detmer said she is “extremely confident” that the system would detect a person who voted more than once in this election. In that case, only the initial vote will be counted.
A list of contact points for area election boards is provided below:
Defiance County
• phone: 419-782-2906 or 419-782-8543
• email: defiance@ohioSoS.gov
• website: www.defiance.boe.ohio.gov
Fulton County
• phone: 419-335-6841
• email: fulton@ohioSoS.gov
Henry County
• phone: 419-592-7956
• email: henry@ohioSoS.gov
• website: henrycountyohio.gov/boe/
Paulding County
• phone: 419-399-8230
• email: paulding@ohioSoS.gov
• website: www.boe.ohio.gov/paulding
Putnam County
• phone: 419-538-6850
• email: putnam@ohioSoS.gov
• website: www.boe.ohio.gov/putnam/
Williams County
• phone: 419-636-1854
• email: williams@ohioSoS.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.