Certain Defiance County dog warden fees will be going up in January.
County commissioners unanimously approved two changes during their Monday meeting upon the recommendation of Randy Vogel, the county’s dog warden.
The warden’s fee for picking up loose canines will go from $20 to $40.
Vogel explained that this will offset his office’s expenses, which he figured at $60.26 per pickup during a recent cost study.
“In servicing the dog and delivering it to the pound (animal shelter) it’s right around $60 ... .,” he said.
This includes $47.46 for personnel and $12.80 for equipment, he noted.
The humane society, which operates the county-owned animal shelter, also charges surrender and claim fees for reclaimed dogs.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky commented that the dog warden increase represented “an awfully big jump,” although he supported the increase. “It’s getting expensive to have a dog.”
“That’s why they call it responsibility,” added Commissioner Gary Plotts.
“You would be amazed the dogs that we pick up over and over and over and over again,” said Vogel. “People don’t take responsibility.”
“And that could be, but accidents do happen too sometimes,” countered Pocratsky.
Vogel agreed.
Meanwhile, the claim fee — for dogs picked up by their owners at the animal shelter where Vogel’s office takes them — will go from $30 to $35 on the first day and from $10 to $25 for each subsequent day the canine is in the dog warden’s custody.
“Part of it makes sense, if we can keep the license fees down, and the people who are irresponsible are paying for that,” commented Pocratsky. “To me that makes a little bit more sense.”
Commissioner Ryan Mack said he was not opposed to the changes.
Annual dog license fees are not being raised.
Vogel also answered a previous question posed by Mack concerning the amount of unpaid fines on dog-related cases in Defiance Municipal Court.
From 1990 through Oct. 29, the amount totals $4,036.20, according to Vogel.
In another matter Monday, commissioners met with Tim Bowers, superintendent of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities, for an agency update.
According to Bowers, 55 students are enrolled at Good Samaritan School in Defiance, while five have exercised a remote learning option this semester.
Finding enough bus drivers has been an issue, he indicated. The agency has been advertising unsuccessfully for drivers since spring.
As such, Bowers told commissioners he’s discussed the issue with superintendents of the county’s schools. Each district is responsible for transportation, according to Bowers.
A press release issued by the commissioners’ office concerning Monday’s meeting stated that Bowers commented on Good Sam’s “desperate need of bus drivers,” explaining that he is continuing the search. “He stated that he does not want to continue this service to the area school districts.”
Too, the press release noted that Bowers complimented his staff “for being willing and able to step up and do whatever it takes to continue to provide the necessary services to the population they service” as the coronavirus situation goes on.
