Defiance County’s coroner will resign at month’s end due to another professional opportunity.
Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld recently informed commissioners that she will step down on Sept. 30. During their meeting Monday, commissioners appointed Dr. John Racciato, a Defiance physician, as her replacement effective at midnight on Oct. 1.
“I am resigning for personal reasons,” Rosenfeld stated in an email to commissioners. “I will be moving to Houston, Texas, in a change of employment in the context of my primary profession as a pediatrician.”
Rosenfeld had recommended Racciato to commissioners, stating “I believe that he would do an excellent job.”
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve as coroner of Defiance County,” she added. “I appreciate the professionalism and courtesy that everyone has shown me. This is a fine community, and I will have fond memories of its people.”
Because Rosenfeld is a Republican, Defiance County’s Republican Party central committee will make an appointment to fill the position for the remainder of the term, which expires on Dec. 31. The committee will have 45 days to do so upon Rosenfeld’s resignation date.
Commissioner Ryan Mack said commissioners made a temporary appointment now to ensure the county is never without a coroner. This had happened in the past, according to Mack.
“We’ve run into problems in the past,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that didn’t happen.”
Rosenfeld herself had been appointed to fill the coroner’s unexpired term in 2018, and she had registered to run as a write-in candidate this November for a full four-year term beginning in January.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said another appointment — whether by commissioners or the central committee — would need to be made for the new term in January. The person appointed would serve through 2022, but an election for the remaining two years would be needed in November 2022, he indicated.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for his regular update. He explained that Harris Road has reopened with speed restrictions, while paving is expected next week. County crews plan to continue with roadside grading on Ridenour Road, between Scott and Defiance-Williams County Line roads, according to Schlatter, after working on Coy Road, between Ohio 18 and Lockwood Road.
• opened bids with Jason Roehrig of the county’s soil and water conservation office on the DeGryse Ditch project north of Ney. Bids were received from Sand Ridge Excavating, Cloverdale, $40,526.90; and The Weber Company, Archbold, $52,623.24. Following review, commissioners will award a contract at a later date.
• met with Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman, to consider pending legal topics.
• received a monthly update from the county’s economic development director, Jerry Hayes, and Carla Hinkle, the office’s workforce development manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.