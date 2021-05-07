HICKSVILLE — Defiance County commissioners are considering a measure to change the way a subdivision near here receives sewer service.
The topic was discussed by commissioners during their monthly session in the Hicksville Village Council chambers.
Commissioners are checking into the possibility of using "American Rescue Plan" funds — part of the $1.9 trillion spending bill recently approved in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden — to run a sewer line serving the Middle Gordon Creek Subdivision to Hicksville village's wastewater system. Defiance County government initially was scheduled to receive $7.39 million.
Running a Middle Creek line to Hicksville would allow commissioners to close their mechanical treatment plant that serves the subdivision.
According to Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones, the subdivision has 18 homes and has been there at least 50 years. The homes are clustered around Gordon Creek Drive, just west of Ohio 49 and north of the Hicksville village limits.
The commissioners' proposal would require running a sewer line down to the new Hicksville school property on the north end of Hicksville, according to Jones. This is a distance of about one-third of a mile.
Commissioners will continue to consider the matter and plan to meet with Hicksville Village Council's water and sewer committee, Jones said.
He told The Crescent-News Thursday that the village government is interested in the proposal.
"I would say we need more revenue, and that's one way that would bring the revenue in," he said. "We only have so many people, and the revenue is flat unless someone annexes. ... We're definitely open I think."
One unresolved question — if the measure moves forward — is how the village would charge for sewer service, and how much. This is usually tied to customers' water bills, but Middle Creek residents have wells, according to Jones.
"We've got to decide what we'll charge to take it," he said.
Also Thursday, commissioners met in Hicksville with Sheriff Doug Engel and Lt. Cliff Vandemark for an update of his department's activities.
Engel discussed a proposal in the pending two-year state budget that would provide $10 million for law enforcement officers to purchase body cameras. The measure was part of the budget introduced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that is being considered by the Ohio General Assembly.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, DeWine's "goal" is for every member of law enforcement to wear a body camera.
Asked to comment on the matter during an interview Thursday, Engel declined, saying "we'll wait and see."
