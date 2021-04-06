Defiance County commissioners joined their counterparts from three surrounding counties Monday morning in receiving a legislative update from the area’s state legislators.
Held via Zoom videoconferencing, the meeting was attended by commissioners from Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Paulding counties. The update highlighted Defiance County commissioners regular Monday meeting when they also opened bids on three ditch maintenance projects (see related story, Page A2).
On hand for Monday’s legislative update were Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon; 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon and 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance.
Among the topics discussed were:
• state reimbursement to counties for providing legal counsel to indigent court defendants: Counties are hoping the state will increase the share given back to counties for this service. McColley told local officials “you can count on my support when it gets to the Senate.”
• Senate Bill 22 (SB 22): This legislation — affirmed by the House and Senate when a gubernatorial veto was overridden last month — concerns the governor’s powers and General Assembly oversight during a pandemic. McColley said the bill was “not an attack” on Gov. Mike DeWine, but an attempt to ensure “checks and balances” in government. Riedel added that the bill was “long overdue,” although he said he expects DeWine to rescind many health-related orders before SB 22 becomes law at the end of June.
• House Bill 128 (HB 128): Co-sponsored by Hoops and signed into law recently, HB 128 addresses changes to a previous state bill (House Bill 6) that had provided subsidies to help keep two nuclear power plants at Perry and Oak Harbor operating. Hoops noted that the subsidies were eliminated, saving electricity ratepayers money. He said Monday that HB 128 included some “very strong audit language” (for nuclear plant operators). “I’m glad it’s done, so we can move forward,” Hoops said.
• House Bill 118 (HB 118): Along with its companion bill in the Senate (SB 52), this legislation would give townships and residents more say about where solar fields and windfarms may locate. As a co-sponsor, Riedel said legislators are working “very, very hard” on final legislation that most people will be okay with.” But he wants to ensure “some mechanism that “allows for local involvement.” Hoops noted that views are”very passionate on both sides” of the debate. HB 118 is pending in the House.
• House Bill 43 (HB 43): Introduced by Hoops and another state representative, this legislation would preserve the option for local governments to hold meetings electronically, by such means as Webex and Zoom. As things stand, legislation that provides this option on a temporary basis would expire within the next 2-3 months. HB 43 is pending in the House.
• House Bill 146 (HB 146): Introduced by Riedel and another legislator, this bill would give local governments the option of eliminating prevailing wage requirements on certain projects. Two previous attempts by Riedel to push through such legislation were unsuccessful, but he said Monday the latest attempt has “as good a chance” as ever to pass.
• state transportation bill and next two-year state budget: The former has passed while the latter is pending. Hoops indicated that he expects the House to pass its version of the next state budget within a couple weeks before the matter goes to the Senate. The next two-year budget must be passed by July 1.
