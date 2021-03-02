Defiance County commissioners took action Monday that is expected to save thousands in interest payments on past debt and two upcoming projects.
During their regular meeting Monday, commissioners also were briefed on a countywide program offered by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) to promote local restaurants.
The aforementioned financing measure concerns six separate bonds for outstanding debt on past expenditures, as well as two upcoming notes on ditch maintenance projects. Interest rates will be lower on the old bonds, which date back as far as 2004.
In all, the amount of debt to be financed is $4,735,000. All but $500,000 — for the two upcoming ditch projects — is for old debt.
“At the interest rate as of the end of February, the refinancing would save local taxpayers approximately $280,000 over the life of the bond issues,” stated Commissioner Mick Pocratsky. “The commissioners office would like to recognize Treasurer Vickie Myers for her efforts in this project.”
Commissioners met with Myers and others during a meeting in mid-January when the measure was discussed. It includes a significant reduction in interest rates, which are near or at historic lows.
Also Monday, commissioners met with DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack who briefed them on the upcoming Defiance County Restaurants Week.
This represents an effort to promote non-franchised local restaurants, according to Mack.
Patrons can qualify for prizes at the end of the promotion by obtaining a signature from the participating businesses. The signatures will go onto a passport card, and must be turned in by March 17 to qualify for three drawings on March 18.
The passport cards can be turned in at a number of different places throughout the county, including the DDVB office at 325 Clinton St. in Defiance; the Defiance Public Library System’s Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood locations; Sherwood State Bank (in Defiance and Sherwood); and the Farmers & Merchants State Bank location in Defiance.
Gift cards and certificates will be the prizes, according to Mack, through support from the DDVB, the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, Grant Insurance Agency, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Sherwood State Bank and Butler Realty.
In another matter Monday, commissioners received Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s update on his office and the county landfill which he manages.
