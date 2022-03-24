Defiance County Auditor Jill Little has released the following information for February with February 2021 figures in parentheses:
Real estate transfers, 184 (159); conveyance transfers, 62 (76); conveyance fees collected, $49,438.70 ($47,164.10); real estate sales value, $12,359,529 ($11,790,857).
The auditor’s office reminds residents that if they would like to discuss their property’s appraised market value they can come to the office on Court Street in Defiance and do so.
“It is important that you visit our office to review your property card first,” a press release from the auditor’s office stated. “If after reviewing your property’s market value and you feel your value is not a fair assessment, you may file a supported appeal with the board of revision.”
Application forms for the board of revision are available in the auditor’s office, and the deadline for filing is March 31. Questions can be directed to 419-784-3111 or 1-800-675-3953.
Continuing homestead applications are in the process of being mailed out, according to the auditor’s office. These must be signed and returned to by June 1.
New applications for the homestead exemption are being accepted through Dec. 30.
Those who owned their home as of Jan. 1 may qualify if they are age 65 years of age or older during this year, or are totally and permanently disabled (if under the age of 65) and their Ohio adjusted gross 2021 income is not more than $34,600.
An Ohio doctor’s signature is required on the disabled application. Those who turn 65 in 2022 may sign up now.
Those who qualified last year and didn’t file can file a late filer application along with this year’s initial application. Because so much of the information for the program requires information from tax returna, the auditor’s office suggests that applicants apply after they have filed their taxes.
Questions concerning the homestead exemption can be answered by calling 419-782-1926 or 1-800-675-3953.
Dog tags are available at the auditor’s office from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Only cash or check payments are accepted in the auditor’s office. Dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed.
Questions can be directed to 419-782-1926 or 1-800-675-3953.
