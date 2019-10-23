Country concert
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

The winner of the tickets for the Veterans Tribute Concert on Nov. 7, featuring several country music artists, is Goose Hinojosa, Defiance. The tickets are courtesy of radio station 105.7 The Bull and Shoney’s, and includes a trip to Nashville, Tenn. On hand for the presentation were, from left: Josh Busch, senior vice president of programming with iHeart; Cory Baden, Shoney’s co-owner; Goose and Jennifer Hinojosa; JoAnn Hauser, Shoney’s general manager; and Rob Miller, Shoney’s co-owner.

