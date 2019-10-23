The winner of the tickets for the Veterans Tribute Concert on Nov. 7, featuring several country music artists, is Goose Hinojosa, Defiance. The tickets are courtesy of radio station 105.7 The Bull and Shoney’s, and includes a trip to Nashville, Tenn. On hand for the presentation were, from left: Josh Busch, senior vice president of programming with iHeart; Cory Baden, Shoney’s co-owner; Goose and Jennifer Hinojosa; JoAnn Hauser, Shoney’s general manager; and Rob Miller, Shoney’s co-owner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.