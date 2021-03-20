Local government officials have some big decisions to make about how they are going to spend another round of cash from the federal government.
The $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” is providing Ohio with $11.2 billion, half of which ($5.6 billion) will go to local political subdivisions.
Area officials are waiting on the distribution of funds as well as protocols to determine how the money can be spent, so they have only a sense of things at the moment. However, some figures have surfaced to indicate that local governments will receive even more money than they were given in CARES Relief Act funds last year.
For example, Defiance’s municipal government received $1.2 million last year in CARES money while $3.26 million is on its way in new money, according to information made available by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office.
Three-fourths of Defiance’s CARES money was used for fire department wages over the latter weeks of 2020, allowing the city to grow its general fund balance from $3.1 million to about $4.2 million last year. This growth occurred while the city’s income tax receipts decreased in 2020.
City Finance Director John Lehner isn’t sure how the city will spend the additional money.
He said the board of control — administrator, finance director, law director and mayor — will “come up with a bunch of ideas” to take to city council, which retains authority over individual spending items above $25,000.
Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller told The Crescent-News Friday that county government there will be receiving $5.24 million.
“It was made pretty clear by (federal) legislators this (the American Rescue Plan) was going to pass, so we’ve started talking about it,” he said. “What you don’t know when you start talking about this is what’s going to be the final wording of the legislation. It appears to have a fair amount of flexibility, even more than with the CARES money.”
Defiance County’s government is slated to receive $7.39 million, but has no clear plan for the money yet.
“We have some preliminary numbers,” explained Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, noting that no spending protocols have been provided yet. “... I don’t even want to make any kind of commitment as to how much we’re going to get and where it’s going to go. I would be reluctant to spend it in on something the general fund is going to have to cover (like operating expenses). I don’t think that’s what it’s there for.”
Despite some concern expressed by state legislators about the American Rescue Plan’s fiscal responsibility (see related story, Page A2), Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones said his village will accept the $670,000 it has coming.
“... it would be foolish not to accept it,” he said. “We’ll use to help with our budget shortfalls, that’s for sure.”
But Jones said he will have to consult with village council’s finance committee and others to “see how we can spend it before we make any decisions. I don’t know if we can use it for the general budget.”
He mentioned the village’s plans for a new water tower and water wells as possibilities.
Funding amounts scheduled for area counties and municipalities, according to Brown’s office, by county, are:
Defiance County
• county government, $7.39 million
• Defiance, $3.26 million
• Hicksville, $670,000
• Ney, $70,000
• Sherwood, $160,000
Fulton County
• county government, $8.17 million
• Archbold, $850,000
• Delta, $610,000
• Fayette, $240,000
• Lyons, $110,000
• Metamora, $120,000
• Swanton, $760,000
• Wauseon, $1.45 million
Henry County
• county government, $5.24 million
• Deshler, $340,000
• Florida, $40,000
• Hamler, $110,000
• Holgate, $210,000
• Liberty Center, $220,000
• Malinta, $50,000
• McClure, $130,000
• Napoleon, $1.61 million
• New Bavaria, $20,000
Paulding County
• county government, $3.62 million
• Antwerp, $330,000
• Broughton, $20,000
• Cecil, $30,000
• Grover Hill, $70,000
• Haviland, $40,000
• Latty, $40,000
• Melrose, $50,000
• Oakwood, $120,000
• Paulding, $670,000
• Payne, $220,000
• Scott, $50,000
Putnam County
• county government, $6.57 million
• Belmore, $30,000
• Cloverdale, $30,000
• Columbus Grove, $410,000
• Continental, $220,000
• Dupont, $60,000
• Fort Jennings, $100,000
• Gilboa, $40,000
• Glandorf, $20,000
• Kalida, $310,000
• Leipsic, $400,000
• Miller City, $30,000
• Ottawa, $850,000
• Ottoville, $190,000
• Pandora, $220,000
• West Leipsic, $40,000
Williams County
• county government, $7.12 million
• Blakeslee, $20,000
• Bryan, $1.61 million
• Edgerton, $390,000
• Edon, $160,000
• Montpelier, $770,000
• Pioneer, $270,000
• Stryker, $250,000
• West Unity, $330,000
