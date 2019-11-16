Four County Career Center recently held a member school counselors’ tour, arranged by the student services department. Tinora High School counselors toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Tinora who attend the career center. Shown in the Carpentry lab are counselor Nick Siewert (left), Trevor Wagner and counselor Tricia Rinkel.
