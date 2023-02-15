Improvements to downtown Defiance's riverfront area next to the Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River may have to wait awhile.
Mayor Mike McCann touched on this topic during city council's meeting Tuesday night when a more urgent idea — prohibiting right turns by motorists traversing the downtown — came to the forefront (see related story).
Answering a question posed by At-large Councilman Joe Eureste about potential downtown projects, McCann said when talking about the planned Gateway Park on Clinton Street and Buchman park on Auglaize Street, much engineering and design work would be needed.
A Native America tribute has been mentioned as a possibility for Buchman Park, but hasn't gone far while the city is still trying to decide what to build at Gateway Park, located on the south bank of the Maumee River where several buildings were torn down recently.
"There's a lot of planning and a lot of engineering and design/conceptual work, meetings with the public, some townhalls that need to take place," said McCann. "So, I don't see us bringing anything to council anytime soon."
He added that "we've had multiple interested parties, especially on Gateway, come to us and say, 'we'd really like to be involved in this when it does start to come to fruition. So we have that little tool in our toolbox if you will."
The matter that prompted Eureste's question was a presentation made by two Metroparks Toledo officials to community leaders last week in Defiance. They shared their organization's plans to develop waterfront in downtown Toledo, relying heavily on a property tax levy that Lucas County voters approved in November.
(Details about the presentation appeared in Saturday's Crescent-News.)
He said the idea of bringing the presentation to Defiance was to show those who attended "how much work it is."
Although nothing is on the immediate horizon for Gateway or Buchman Park, McCann said "stay tuned."
The only legislative item handled by council Tuesday was an ordinance allowing a contract with U.S. Utility Contractor Co., Perrysburg, for the installation of grounding rods at 53 city traffic signals.
The cost is $48,128.30.
City Engineer Melinda Sprow informed council that these would be needed to comply with new regulations under the National Electrical Code. This follows an evaluation of the signals which revealed the ones that are deficient.
Ward I Councilman Steve Waxler questioned the number and their possible deterioration, noting that grounds are made of brass and/or copper. Sprow said they could have corroded while McCann said they may have not been installed properly.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business Tuesday:
• Finance Director Kim Sprague informed council of four expenditures: $24,005.10 for updating the city's website, $18,530 for police K9 unit equipment, $16,920 for a fire insurance escrow account and $16,533 for fuel. These amounts are beneath the threshold ($25,000) needing council's approval, but above the figure ($15,000) requiring its notification.
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch asked when the city's compost site would open. The mayor wasn't sure, but according to the city website the date is March 21.
• McCann noted the launching of the city's new website, making mention of the "notify me" link to sign up for notifications of certain developments and events. He also complimented Council president Dave McMaster on the success of his son, Shea, in the Defiance Rotary Club's speaking contest held Monday.
• Waxler asked if city officials had heard anything about the planned new Dunkin Donuts location on Ralston Avenue near ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. McCann noted that the property was sold and a demolition permit for the small building there was requested, but not much else had been heard.
• McCann said the city would look into Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel's concern about the condition of a property at 1602 Ayersville Ave.
• Sprow responded to a question posed by Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast about completing the resurfacing of West High Street. Sprow said asphalt plants won't open until mid to late April, but West High should be first on the list.
