A federal agency has delayed work on Defiance City Hall's cleanup of a Clinton Street block where buildings were recently demolished.
The topic surfaced during city council's regular meeting Tuesday night when two legislative items were handled, including one which would raise Riverside Cemetery rates (see below). Council also received a complaint about a recent Defiance Public Library meeting concerning coronavirus vaccinations (see related story).
City Law Director Dean O'Donnell informed council Tuesday that completion of work in the 100 block of Clinton Street has been delayed due to a Federal Emergency Agency (FEMA) regulation.
Several buildings were removed there this summer while the one remaining — River's Edge Bar & Grille — is to receive a new supporting wall. Additional digging must occur to install support piers for the wall, but FEMA is requiring a 30-day awaiting period due to the "odd chance that there might be native American remains down there," according to O'Donnell.
Specifically, he explained, FEMA is requiring the waiting period to see if "any of the (Indian) tribes write and say, 'according to our records there might be some remains there.'"
Mayor Mike McCann said Tuesday that the waiting period had 10 days to go. Thereafter, the project can resume.
While River's Edge bar is a private business, the city has plans to use the surrounding property purchased with FEMA money to build a park along the Maumee River. McCann has said previously that he would seek to put design funds in the city's 2022 budget.
Later, council approved an ordinance increasing compensation for part-time firefighters.
The hourly rate will be $14.6625 for those with basic EMT certification and $15.7588 for those with paramedic EMT certification. City Finance Director John Lehner said this is an increase from about $12.50 per hour.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, who joined his six voting colleagues in supporting the ordinance, commented that the part-time pay is "not a lot of money for what they (firefighters) do."
The only other ordinance — increasing rates at Riverside Cemetery — was let lie after a second reading. It will return for third reading at council's meeting next week.
The present prices for services, with the proposed rate structure for both alternates in parenthesis, is:
• burial of ashes: weekday, $200 ($225); weekday after 2 p.m., $250 ($275); Saturday, $250 ($275); Saturday after 11 a.m., $300 ($325); Sunday/holiday, $300 ($325).
• opening/closing mausoleum: $500 ($525).
• adult interment: weekday, $400 ($425); weekday after 2 p.m., $450 ($475); Saturday, $500 ($525); Saturday after 11 a.m., $550 ($575); Sunday/holiday, $550 ($575).
• infant interment: weekday, $250 ($275); weekday after 2 p.m., $300 ($325); Saturday, $300 ($325); Saturday after 11 a.m., $350 ($375); Sunday/holiday, $350 ($375).
• disinterment: $1,000 plus charges by vault company, if any.
• infant disinterment: $500 plus charges by vault company, if any
• ashes disinterment, $300 plus charges by vault company, if any.
Current lot rates, with the proposed new rates in parenthesis under alternate one:
• resident infant, $125 ($150); non-city resident infant, $175, ($200).
• resident, one lot, $375 ($400); non-city resident, $450 ($475).
• resident, two lots, $600 ($650); non-city resident, $750 ($800).
• resident, three lots, $850 ($925); non-city resident, $1,025 ($1,100).
• resident, four lots, $1,050 ($1,150); non-city resident, $1,250 ($1,350).
• resident, five or more lots, $250 per lot ($275); non-city resident, $300 per lot ($350).
