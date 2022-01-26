Defiance's fire service calls set a yearly record in 2021.
That was the word from Fire Chief Bill Wilkins who provided council with a brief overview of last year's department activities before council fielded a complaint about Defiance Public Library's COVID vaccination policy. Council also handled four legislative items (see related story) and was informed about a proposed $39.3 million plan to comply with an Ohio EPA mandate (see related story).
According to Wilkins, the city fire department handled 3,119 service calls in 2021, the highest in the department's history. This included 2,539 EMS runs and 580 fire-related calls, including 17 structure fires.
Some 236 service calls had been registered this month as of Tuesday evening, he told council.
Wilkins cautioned about future challenges.
"In the future it's going to be the community that's going to put the demands on the department, and what those demands are will be whether the baby boomers are getting to a point that they're using the EMS services for care," he said. "We've dealt with the COVID over the last couple years. All those demands change how we provide the service."
Wilkins also explained that the department has hired a new firefighter (Kyle Howard) who completed his fire training on Dec. 17 and will replace a departing firefighter (Weston Rivers). Another firefighter position figures to open this year, he said, to be set in place by promotions needed to fill a retiring lieutenant's position in 2022.
However, Wilkins told council that finding applicants for open positions isn't like it was some years ago as the number of candidates is much reduced.
Additionally, he told council about the department's regular rotation of captains and lieutenants into various leadership and management positions for three-month periods, thus giving them experience for the possibility of assuming the chief and assistant chief positions in the future.
Wilkins concluded his presentation by requesting a strategic planning meeting.
Also Tuesday, Francisca Hall of the Northwest Ohio Medical Freedom group voiced concerns stemming from the treatment of an unvaccinated Defiance Public Library (DPL) employee.
She said this person was allowed to work from home, but was denied reinstatement as a full-time employee. And she was "given the right to sue, but is seeking a less public solution," according to Hall.
She said the employee, who submitted a religious exemption to the vaccination requirement, was called a "public health threat." Meanwhile, she claimed, DPL's vaccinated staff members have had four positive tests.
"I do not have a personal relationship with this employee, so that is not why I am here ..., " said Hall. "I stand here because I see civil rights being violated — a slippery slope of a precedence being set. ... I'm concerned about my community member being treated this way ... ."
Neither council members nor the city administration responded to Hall's comments.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch and Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock all passed along concerns about sidewalks that weren't shoveled following recent snowfall. Law Director Sean O'Donnell said the issue is complicated because city ordinance allows property owners 24 hours to shovel their sidewalks, but this is difficult to track. Krutsch suggested taking a look at the ordinance and, perhaps, making a "tweak."
• Finance Director John Lehner informed council of four expenditures requiring its notification, but not approval as they are under $25,000. They include, $24,800 for Mannik & Smith group to study the possibility of a pedestrian bridge across the Maumee River (where a railroad bridge exists); $21,248 for a pump; $16,625 for a submersible pump; and $15,694 for chest compression device in the fire department.
• Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel asked the administration to take a look at an unsightly property at 1124 Ayersville Ave. where, he indicated, certain vehicles have remained stationed for some time. "It's not a nice site," Engel commented.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste inquired about the possibility of a master sidewalk plan. Administrator Jeff Leonard responded that "I've certainly committed to this council to bring a program, and one where I think we need to have that discussion and debate on. ... I think we should be identifying sidewalks that I would consider to be connectors."
• Hancock asked the administration to examine the condition of a property at Sunday and Emory streets where abandoned vehicles may be sitting.
