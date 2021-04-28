After more than a year, Defiance City Council will welcome back the public to its meetings beginning next week.
Council unanimously approved an ordinance during its Tuesday night session rescinding a restriction dating back to April 2020 that prohibited public attendance due to the coronavirus situation.
Council also discussed improving a problematic South Clinton Street sidewalk — perhaps with American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government — and received input from a city resident on the proposed DORA expansion (see related story).
The aforementioned ordinance concerning public participation at council meetings included an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature, rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period. Thus the public can begin attending council sessions again next Tuesday (May 4).
However, according to Law Director Sean O'Donnell, some restrictions will be in place to comply with Ohio Department of Health guidelines.
For example, attendees will be asked to wear face masks, chairs will be spaced apart in the room where meetings are held — the community room in the city service building, 631 Perry St. — and the gallery will have room for only 10 persons from the public. The latter is based on the state requirement that gathering venues be filled with no greater than 25% capacity.
And O'Donnell said windows will be opened to provide better ventilation.
Also Tuesday, council approved an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with Ward Construction, Leipsic, to construct a multi-use path on Ottawa Avenue, between Cleveland Avenue and Greenbriar Lane (the entrance to Spring Meadows Manufactured Home Community).
The cost is $233,881.90 while the engineer's estimate was $280,000.
City Finance Director John Lehner noted that $147,000 of the cost will be covered with a state grant.
The project will unfold in conjunction with the city's construction of a traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues this spring and summer.
As such, At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch asked whether the multi-use path would continue north from the roundabout to the CSX Railroad track on Ottawa Avenue.
Mayor Mike McCann said there is a plan to go that far and on to East Second Street. However, he expressed disappointment that funds from a pending infrastructure bill in Washington, D.C. might not be permitted for that purpose.
However, he said the city would reach out to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown's office to talk about the possibility.
"We felt it would be a great fit," said McCann.
The infrastructure bill has yet to be passed in Washington.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing purchase of a Hurco valve exerciser machine from Lewis Municipal Sales, Carmel, Ind. The cost is $64,000. The equipment, which is used to turn valves, will replace a model that has worn out, according to City Administrator Jeff Leonard. The device is believed to have helped the city reduce back-related workers compensation claims because valves no longer need to be turned with human power.
• passed an ordinance accepting 0.31 acre of land for $1 at 150 Domersville Road from Midwest Community Federal Credit Union. The city maintains a sewer pump station on the property.
