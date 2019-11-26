The purchase of Defiance’s old downtown school property is the highlight of tonight’s city council agenda.
An ordinance allowing the transaction — with an eye to turning the property over to a third-party for a new purpose — is scheduled for a first reading in the city service building, 631 Perry St. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The ordinance is one of six legislative items to be considered by council. Due to an early press deadline tonight, The Crescent-News will be unable to report on the outcome in Wednesday’s edition, but the information will be provided tonight on our website at www.crescent-news.com and in Friday’s print edition.
In May, council had authorized Mayor Mike McCann’s administration to begin negotiations to acquire the property at 629 Arabella St. — the former Defiance High School and Junior High School. The city’s involvement came amidst a campaign by the Save Our School Committee to preserve the old school, built in 1918.
Since the legislation was approved earlier this year, the city has convened a committee to negotiate the purchase with the school board. And the school building has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
McCann noted that the city is lending its assistance because the municipal government and the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation are “in a much better position to market the building, and ultimately to repurpose it to what we feel will be to the satisfaction of the school and the city of Defiance.”
According to the ordinance, the purchase of the former school, football field, gymnasium and Triangle Park will be acquired from the school district for $1.
In another matter tonight, council is scheduled to give a first reading to an ordinance adding chapter 907 (tree care and maintenance) to the city’s codified ordinances.
This would set out city policy and private property owner responsibilities for tree care maintenance.
For example, the ordinance notes that “it shall be the duty of any property owner owning or occupying property bordering on right-of-way upon which property there may be trees or shrubs rooted into the ground, to prune or cause to be pruned, such tree or shrub in a manner that they not shade or obstruct street lights, street signs or obstruct pedestrian or vehicular traffic on sidewalks or streets.
Furthermore, “it shall be the duty of any person owning occupying property bordering on right-of-way upon which property there are any trees or shrubs which are designated as dead, dying, diseased or hazardous, or deemed a menace to the health, safety and welfare of the people of Defiance, to remove or cause to be removed said tree(s) and/or shrub(s). If there are objections to the tree removal requirement by the property owner, the city will provide an assessment by a certified arborist.”
The proposed legislation adds that the city administrator would have the right to determine when a tree needs to be removed to protect city infrastructure. And it notes that “the city administrator, or his designee, shall send a written notice by certified mail to the property owner indicating the required action (pruning or removal) to be taken.”
As for the ordinance’s purpose, McCann said the city’s Tree City USA status requires the municipal government “to have a policy in place, and we have been working on this for six months.”
He said the city already has related nuisance legislation.
In other business tonight, council will consider:
• an emergency ordinance approving a contract with ZTH LLC to haul sludge from the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Ohio 281. The cost is $62,786.78. The ordinance’s emergency clause means the legislation would become law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• an ordinance renewing a contract with Defiance County to provide indigent defendants in Defiance Municipal Court with legal services.
• an ordinance designating Maumee Valley Planning Organization as the agent the city will use to administer Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funds. According to the ordinance, “the city has identified 10 residential properties and two vacant lots that would quality for demolition funding” from FEMA.
• a resolution declaring municipal services to be provided on 104.335 acres proposed for annexation by landowner Carolyn Fortman in section 7 of Richland Township. The property is located near the intersection of Domersville and Elliott roads. Council also must approve legislation allowing the annexation following county commissioners’ approval.
