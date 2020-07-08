Defiance City Council has agreed to consider an ordinance allowing "unconventional vehicles" on city streets.
That action highlighted council's regular meeting Tuesday evening when it also approved a single legislative item — an Ohio EPA-required measure to deal with a former erosion issue at the city's water treatment plant (see below).
But first, At-large Councilman Joe Eureste read correspondence from city resident Ralph Hahn requesting a city ordinance to permit unconventional vehicles, such as a golf cart, on public streets.
Hahn stated that confusion exists about the legality of such vehicles, so he would like some clarity.
"In our city of Defiance there is no clear language of ordinance that I can find pertaining to the above-mentioned vehicles," Hahn wrote. "There is confusion as to what is allowed and what is not. The Defiance traffic codes are not clear in this respect."
He noted that there are four types of "unconventional vehicles" which are authorized by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) — under-speed, low-speed, utility vehicles and mini truck. Hahn has a low-speed vehicle licensed through the BMV.
Eureste proposed a motion instructing Law Director Sean O'Donnell to draw up an ordinance based upon legislation already in place in Napoleon.
The motion passed, 4-3, with support from Eureste, At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch, Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock and Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel. At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt and Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast were opposed.
Corbitt questioned the need for an ordinance if such vehicles are already licensed by the state.
However, all councilmen supported a motion to consider the issue and legislation further during a study session (scheduled for Aug. 4).
In another matter, council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the purchase of three inclinometers to monitor possible erosion on the Maumee River bank adjacent to the city's Baltimore Road water treatment plant.
The cost for this Ohio EPA requirement is $55,296.
This follows the city's bank stabilization project there last year to correct an erosion problem just west of the plant.
The ordinance's emergency clause means it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Later, Council President Dave McMaster said he has received inquiries about again allowing public input at council meetings. This provision was suspended due to coronavirus concerns.
McMaster said it still will not be allowed, but indicated that persons who would like to address council with a particular event may request to be placed on council's agenda. Council can then approve a motion allowing this participation at each meeting.
Engel questioned how one person could be allowed to address council, but not another, saying "I think we're opening a can of worms."
Waxler agreed, saying he believes taxpayers should be allowed to come speak.
In other business Tuesday:
• Krutsch informed council that the installation of new theater seating at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. is nearly complete. The seating will be available Saturday during the center's free movie ("Stalag 17") at 7:30 p.m.
• Administrator Jeff Leonard recognized Greg Ruggles who recently passed away, calling him a "good friend of City Hall." He explained that Ruggles, who was in a wheelchair, sometimes spoke with city officials about ADA needs in Defiance. Leonard said his "thoughts and prayers" are with Ruggles' family.
• Leonard noted that the city recently spent $23,950 for engineering services form the firm Burgess & Niple.
