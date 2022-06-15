Defiance Mayor Mike McCann's administration wants to do something about downtown building facades, and to do so he is asking for help from the city's taxpayers.
City council agreed to discuss his plan to provide $50,000 to downtown building owners in 2023 to make facade improvements. Council also bid farewell to a long-time city official and handled two legislative items (see related story).
The mayor's idea for a $50,000 budget line item next year for downtown building improvements stems from a visit he and other officials recently made to Tiffin in Seneca County. He and his entourage were impressed with a program there that provides grants for downtown building owners.
McCann said he is also received encouragement about the matter when he attended a mayor's conference last week in Columbus. While there he spoke with a Japanese businessman who said his business recently chose to locate in a small city "because they were so impressed by their downtown," McCann told The Crescent-News during an interview earlier Tuesday.
Some years ago, the city had received help form a state grant — no longer offered in the same form as then — for exterior work and other improvements.
The administration wants to put together a proposed 2023 budget later this year that includes the aforementioned $50,000 line item. McCann said he wants council's support now, so an application process can be set up as quickly as possible for building owners.
Council agreed to discuss the proposal during a committee-of-the-whole scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 28 — council's next regularly scheduled meeting date.
"We're looking to the 2023 budget, but the application process itself needs to be kicked off so businesses can pursue estimates for what they want to do," he said during Tuesday's interview.
Under the mayor's proposal, the money could only be used for street-facing facades, and not interior things such as heating, air conditioning, plumbing or converting space to apartment use.
No more than $10,000 would be granted to one building owner, and no match would be required. However, he said additional money contributed by the property owner would make a stronger case if there were competition for the money.
The proposal comes at a time when one downtown building owner and his associates (Bryan Keller) plans to invest more than $1 million in a building at the southwest corner of Clinton and Second streets. He is planning to add eight apartments in the upper two floors there and establish a restaurant on the main floor.
