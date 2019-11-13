HOLGATE — Several efforts to beautify the village were discussed during a brief Tuesday night meeting of the Holgate Village Council.
Toledo Edison recently provided four gallons of paint to be used to paint electric poles in the village, but painting has been put on hold due to the weather.
Councilman Mike Medina requested and obtained permission to gather and paint the village’s trash cans, and also asked about the possibility of having a pavilion or other shaded seating area built at Old School Park. Village clerk/treasurer Sally Briggs said she has asked about a pavilion or gazebo too in recent years.
Mayor Blake Tijerina noted such a project depends on council finding a way to cover the cost, and suggested the parks committee consider the topic at its next meeting.
The zoning and parks committees will meet Nov. 26 and Dec. 10, respectively, and council’s Dec. 24 meeting was cancelled due to its falling on Christmas Eve.
Also, Councilman Tim Herdon revived discussion of holding town hall-style meetings beginning next year. Tijerina said council would need to determine dates for the meetings soon.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• heard Briggs report that any residents who need their account number in order to pay their water bill online can obtain it by calling the village offices at 419-264-3612, or by leaving a note requesting the account number with their bill.
• heard Briggs report that she is in the process of getting quotes to purchase new computers for herself and Tijerina. Theirs are using Windows 7, and support for Windows 7 ends Jan. 14.
• heard Councilman Ethan Matson ask if there has been any update on the possibility of increasing sheriff’s office patrol hours in the village. Tijerina said he left a message for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and is waiting to hear back.
• reviewed a pair of letters received by council recently regarding nuisance violations in the village.
• approved the finance statement.
• approved Christmas bonuses for seven village employees.
