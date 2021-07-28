Defiance City Council gave its support to a tax incentive for a local company's construction plans during its meeting Tuesday night.
The related ordinance council approved was one of four legislative items receiving passage. Among them was an ordinance allowing the purchase of property near Kingsbury Park as part of a new effort to acquire properties in the river flood plain (see related story).
The aforementioned ordinance supports a proposed enterprise zone agreement between Keller Development Group and Defiance County commissioners for the company's planned $7.1 million investment on Commerce Drive, just north of the Johns Manville Carpenter Road plant.
Keller is planning to build a 195,000 square-foot packaging facility on approximately 10 acres to make room for a relocation of its business in Napoleon to Defiance. This will provide repacking services for the beverage industry, Keller CEO Bryan Keller had told the city's planning commission on July 19 when it approved zoning variances for the company's project.
The proposed agreement with county commissioners would forgo 80% of real property taxes on Keller's development for 10 years, with annual donations made to Northeastern Local Schools and Four County Career Center to offset the tax abatement.
In return, the company would agree to create 20 jobs within three years, the ordinance stated.
During an interview following council's meeting Tuesday, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer noted that Keller's employment level could reach 100 eventually.
According to the ordinance, Northeastern Local and Four County schools have agreed to the abatement while Willitzer said county commissioners will be asked to sign off next.
Construction could begin in early 2022, she explained, depending on the availability of necessary materials.
The Napoleon facility from which Keller plans to move — located near the Campbell Soup Company — has been sold to an investor although Keller has continued to operate its packaging facility there.
The enterprise zone agreement is the first of two actions that city council is expected to consider in regard to the Keller property, according to Defiance Finance Director John Lehner.
He said council will be asked later to remove the Keller property from an existing tax increment financing (TIF) district, which allows abated taxes to be used to pay down public infrastructure costs incurred in a particular development.
"The action that will be required to actually take that property out of the TIFF — that will be forthcoming," explained Lehner. "But one of the first things that we needed to get done was to establish that the county commissioners would approve an EZ (enterprise zone) agreement with the Keller Group."
Both of these actions have been discussed by city council in executive session in recent weeks, Lehner indicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.