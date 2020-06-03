Defiance City Council has all but scrapped its committee structure for the second time in four years.
Council approved a related ordinance during its meeting Tuesday night doing away with its three-member committees, except for special circumstances.
The legislation was one of two ordinances approved during a brief meeting.
The amended ordinance that passed Tuesday was slightly modified from the original to allow council to convene a special committee or committee of the whole and disband them after their purpose is served. It also replaces the committees with "liaisons," a single member who will interact with specific department heads to bring information back to council.
The ordinance passed, 6-0, with At-large Councilman Joe Eureste absent. He had been the only councilman who expressed support for keeping the committees intact.
When Mike McCann first became mayor in 2016, the three-member committees were replaced by the liaison system. However, the committees were later restored.
But a concern that the committee system might put council members at risk of open meetings violations if two or more members are in another meeting or venue together prompted the liaison option, according to city officials. (Such a supposed violation was the subject of a former councilman's lawsuit some years ago.)
In another matter, council approved an ordinance allowing an amendment to the Harmon Defiance LLC development agreement for its project on Commerce Drive, adjacent to the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant. The Toledo-based company is planning to construct a business park there.
Harmon wants to apply for a JobsOhio grant, but to do so, 650 feet of the street must be accepted by the city as a public street, at least for now, according to Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Executive Director Jerry Hayes.
The legislation approved Tuesday accomplishes this change, five days after the CIC board recommended council's adoption of it.
Defiance Law Director Sean O'Donnell told council Tuesday that the grant would be used to construct a speculation building — which is a shell of a manufacturing facility built to help attract a company to town — as well as supporting infrastructure.
In other business Tuesday:
• Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast relayed a resident's concern about speeding vehicles on East High Street. Administrator Jeff Leonard said he would pass the complaint on to city police.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock passed along a question about whether the city would have a sidewalk repair program this year. Leonard said money had been set aside to repair sidewalks damaged by tree roots, but this has been put on hold due to an expected reduction in tax revenues this year.
• Hancock noted the condition of the city's railroad viaducts. Leonard said officials would take a look.
• Council President Dave McMaster continued with readings from the "Future of Defiance," a compilation of brief stories written by city elementary students. This one was authored by a student who wrote about being a soldier.
