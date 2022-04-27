One Defiance resident requested an expansion of the city's low-speed vehicle ordinance Tuesday evening, but city council said no.
Council discussed the matter during a committee-as-a-whole session prior to its regular meeting, voting not to recommend an expansion onto East Second Street.
Resident Ralph Hahn, 901 Wilhelm St., had requested that council consider this change — following up on legislation passed in October 2020 that allowed such vehicles on the Purple Heart Bridge (Clinton Street) and other areas with lower speed limits — but inadequate support put the idea on hold.
Council unanimously approved (7-0) a motion denying the move, though Hahn did receive some sympathy for the idea. At-large Council members Joe Eureste and Jill Krutsch, for example, thought the suggestion had merit.
The motion they supported did not close the door on the matter entirely. In fact, it stated that council would not recommend moving forward until "further education."
This met with satisfaction from Eureste who wanted to ensure that "greater awareness" in the community was achieved.
"If we just leave it go as it is, we're not really emphasizing that we need to have greater awareness of our people on what are some of the risk factors in the community," he said.
The discussion Tuesday touched on safety factors from both sides.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler and Police Chief Todd Shafer, for example, both expressed concern that allowing the vehicles onto East Second Street would increase the chances for accidents. Shafer said the aforementioned expansion would not be a "safe option."
However, Hahn questioned this, saying a prediction in 2020 that safety would be compromised if council allowed the low-speed vehicles on the Purple Heart Bridge "just has not happened."
Shafer confirmed that no crashes have occurred with low-speed vehicles, and said 16 such vehicles have been licensed and permitted by the police department since the ordinance went into effect in 2020.
But Hahn's was not among them, noted Waxler in opposing the expansion.
