Defiance City Council held a public hearing Tuesday evening on a preliminary plan presented for an apartment complex that has drawn concerned from Wooded Acres Estates residents in recent months.
Council also handled several matters related to economic development, including two ordinances and a presentation from the county's economic development director (see related story).
A number of residents looked on as Nathan Waggner of Cash Waggner & Associates, Jasper, Ind., provided his firm's latest proposal to build nearly 400 market-rate apartment units on 58.88 acres of vacant ground between Walmart and Wooded Acres.
The proposal first presented at a past city planning commission meeting showed access via Wooded Acres’ Valley Forge Drive and drew the ire of neighboring residents. They later presented a petition to the commission expressing their concerns about safety.
Consequently, Waggner's recent proposals — including the one aired Tuesday — dropped the Valley Forge access point, although it would leave a gated emergency entry there for emergency vehicles.
Two areas on private property would provide entry into the development — one between Walmart and Northtowne Mall, the other on George Isaac Drive along the mall's south side, according to Waggner.
His firm is proposing that phase 1 of the development (six apartment buildings with 216 units) be moved away from Wooded Acres and closer to Walmart. A second phase with 180 units would be built in the future.
Approximately two dozen persons attended Tuesday's meeting, although their questions and comments were limited.
In fact, only resident Chris Kohrn, 1016 Valley Forge Drive, took to the podium, asking a question about the extent of a proposed barrier between the development and the Wooded Acres neighborhood as well as the likely rent amounts for the apartments.
According to Waggner, the monthly charges would be in the $1,000-$1,200 range for each unit.
As for council's next move, Defiance Law Director Sean O'Donnell noted that legislation approving the preliminary plan is expected to appear at next Tuesday's meeting, but passage won't happen that night. Rather, council agreed to give the matter two readings, so an up or down vote isn't expected until May 17.
According to O'Donnell, the law requires that council say yea or nay within 15 days of the public hearing.
