Defiance City Council gave its support to an attempt to establish a new water quality monitoring program with Defiance College and the county's schools.
Council also defeated an ordinance expanding the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area (see related story), received a favorable report about "Clean Up Your Parks Day" (see related story) and agreed to welcome back the public to open meetings (see below).
The resolution council passed Tuesday supports a request — led by Defiance College — seeking a federal "earmark" of $690,000 to assist with the collection of data in the Maumee River watershed.
If the money comes through, the city would team with Defiance College and the county's schools to study water quality in the watershed. This would constitute part of the city's "watershed approach" aimed at improving Maumee River water as it comes through Defiance, and fits into the municipality's long-term sewer control plan required by Ohio EPA (OEPA).
The city's stormwater coordinator Jen English, explained Tuesday that the federal money — if it's granted — would be divided three ways.
Some $330,000 would be used to establish the program while $350,000 would allow the purchase of equipment and technology. A third component (with some $10,000 budgeted) would help provide for a conference to discuss the data collected.
Mayor Mike McCann credited English for her involvement in the endeavor, noting that "she's worked very, very hard on it."
English also indicated that Defiance Administrator Jeff Leonard has been "very proactive" in promoting the watershed approach the city has adopted in its long-term plans.
As for OEPA's mandates, establishing a monitoring program won't cancel these out, city officials indicated, but English said "it shows that we have the capacity to do these kind of projects and that we are cooperating with our community ... ."
The resolution notes council's "unconditional support for the establishment and operation of the 'Defiance, Ohio Tri-River Alliance.'"
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing an agreement on a $150,000 grant from the Ohio General Assembly to help build a multi-use path at Bronson Park. The path will go from the splash pad to the back of the park near the Auglaize River. At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked about the possibility of adding lighting to the project although McCann noted that the parks are open from dawn to dusk.
• council passed a motion bringing forward legislation allowing the public to return to public meetings. That right had been suspended last year due to the coronavirus situation. Council is expected to consider legislation on April 27, with passage allowing the public to return on May 4. Masks and other social distancing measures would be in effect, according to Law Director Sean O'Donnell while only 10 people would be allowed in.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler reminded residents and lawn cutters not to blow grass onto the streets as it can clog catch basins and create hazards. McCann also noted that this is a violation of the city code.
• McCann noted that the administration recently made two purchases in amounts requiring council's notification, but not its approval. One is $15,054.19 for mosquito spray and $22,500 for new goals at Riverside Park's new soccer complex which is under construction.
• Council President Dave McMaster reminded council that Defiance High School's CAD class will attend council's May 4 meeting to make a presentation about the new traffic roundabout planned at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues.
