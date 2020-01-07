NAPOLEON — During its Monday night meeting, the Napoleon City Council organized for the new year, and briefly discussed the municipal pool project.
At the start of the meeting, Mayor Jason Maassel was sworn in by Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley, and councilmen Jeff Mires, Dan Baer and Ross Durham were sworn in by 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops.
Councilman Joe Bialorucki was selected to serve as council president again this year, with Baer serving again as president pro-tem. They were the sole nominees for those positions.
Council’s committee assignments, seating order and meeting dates and times will remain unchanged.
Later in the meeting, council reviewed floor plans recommended by the pool commission for the city’s new clubhouse and bathhouse at the site of the municipal pool.
In May, Napoleon voters passed a 20-year, 1.9-mill property tax levy to fund the construction of a new city pool facility at the site of the current one on Glenwood Avenue.
City manager Joel Mazur said the pool commission “covered a lot of ground” during a meeting held Dec. 18, but added the floor plans were “the most important piece to get through, because of the timing of the project.”
“The pool itself, that’s still evolving, but we’re narrowing down some of the features,” Mazur said. “What I think is, this project is really coming together nicely. There are a lot of decisions to be made yet, but it’s really heading in the right direction.”
Maassel questioned the placement of the concession stand — something Mazur said had been discussed at length by the pool commission too.
Council did approve the floor plans as presented in order to keep the project on schedule, with the caveat that the commission would continue to explore the matter of concession stand placement.
The city’s parks and recreation board is slated to hear an update on plans for the Napoleon Aquatic Center at its meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Also Monday, council passed a resolution approving the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Local 3363 International Association of Firefighters. It’s for a term spanning Jan. 1, 2020-Nov. 30, 2022, and provides a 2.25% pay increase each year for three years.
“We solved a lot of problems with this contract,” Mazur said. “Everybody was able to shake hands and walk away from negotiations happy and go back to work.”
Council also suspended the rules requiring three readings and passed a resolution authorizing the city to spend $144,000 for its portion of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Perry Street resurfacing project.
The project spans from Holgate to Napoleon, continuing onto the bridge inside city limits.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed on first reading an ordinance issuing and selling $3.5 million in notes for the new pool and related facilities. Council also passed on second reading an ordinance to issue and sell $2,352,000 in notes for municipal water system improvements. Finance director Kelly O’Boyle said the two will be rolled together.
• passed on second reading ordinances providing a 4.5% pay increase for the city manager and law director, and a 2.5% increase for the finance director.
• passed on second reading a resolution authorizing a $37,400 contribution from the city to the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
• passed on final reading an ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan for non-bargaining employees that includes a 2.25% pay increase for three years.
• appointed Maassel and Baer to serve on the Henry County CIC board of directors.
• passed on final reading a trio of ordinances to allow supplementals to the annual appropriations measure, and the transfer of appropriations and certain fund balances (all up to $25,000) by the finance director between quarterly budget adjustments.
• awarded contracts for chemicals in fiscal year 2020 for the water and wastewater treatment plants. All liquid aluminum sulfate bids were rejected after coming in over-budget, and council voted to seek bids again.
• appointed Bialorucki and Baer to serve on the boards of the Volunteer Firefighter Dependents Fund and the Volunteer Peace Officers’ Dependents Fund.
• heard Mazur report that there were 1,649 fire/EMS runs in 2019, up by 40 runs from the year prior and the highest run volume ever for the eighth year in a row.
• heard Mazur report that potholes have been filled at Canal Basin, and a light has been installed at the city’s yard waste site.
• heard Maassel report that he plans to issue his state of the city address at council’s Jan. 21 meeting.
• heard Napoleon Police Chief David Mack discuss the department’s recent “12 Days of Christmas” program, which saw officers distributing gifts of $100 to those in need. The program is made possible by funds provided by an anonymous donor.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation. No related action was taken.
