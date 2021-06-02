Defiance may become more efficient at pumping raw water into its reservoir following city council action Tuesday night.
A related ordinance allows a grant agreement for equipment that will provide real-time water quality data for this purpose.
The legislation was one of three ordinances handled by council during its regular meeting. Council also let lie a measure concerning planning for Commerce Drive's extension (see related story).
According to the aforementioned water-related ordinance, the city received a $90,433.64 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to measure pollutants at the city's water intake on Baltimore Road. The city's raw water source is the Maumee River while the reservoir stores water before it's refined and distributed.
The city's stormwater coordinator, Jen English, noted that the grant will allow the installation of equipment which will measure nitrates, phosphorus and ammonia in the raw water. This will make it easier to decide when to pump raw water into the reservoir, she indicated.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Earlier, At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked about protocols concerning feral cats. A resident wanted to know where to turn when there is a problem.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard said a complaint can be filed with his office and he will follow up on it.
This prompted a brief discussion about the feral cat issue.
In the past, noted Finance Director John Lehner, the city provided the Fort Defiance Humane Society with $5,000 to assist its spay and neuter efforts. However, this has not continued.
Eureste countered that the problem is "our responsibility."
Leonard said he would take another look at the city's ordinance on the matter. And Lehner noted that the city code says residents cannot feed feral cats and could be charged if they do.
Mayor Mike McCann vowed to speak with Law Director Sean O'Donnell — who was not present Tuesday — as well as Lisa Weaner, director of the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter.
Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast favored a public/private partnership for the spay and neuter option.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing application for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant to help fund new playground equipment at Kingsbury Park. The project cost is $48,839 with the grant providing 75% and the city paying the remainder.
• McCann expressed frustration with CSX Railroad's notification process for crossing repairs. While the city was told that Atlantic Street would be repaired in May, the project hasn't been undertaken. McCann indicated that CSX's notifications are virtually always last minute.
• council met in executive discussion to discuss collective bargaining concerning contracts with the city's police and firefighter unions.
• Leonard noted that soil test digs will be undertaken by ANR Pipeline at Pinehurst Drive and Domersville Road. He also noted that signs warning of pedestrians on Precision Way have been installed (near the dog park and wooded boardwalk).
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt asked about a safety fence for Bronson Park's splash pad. McCann responded that Keller Logistics has raised funds for a fence parallel to Power Dam Road that should be going in soon.
• Lehner reminded that a finance liaison session will be held at next week's council meeting to consider a quarterly update as well as Riverside Cemetery rates.
• McCann thanked those who made Monday's Memorial Day observation at Riverside Cemetery possible or attended. He also complimented city crews on the cemetery's fine condition.
• Leonard scheduled a traffic commission for 5 p.m. on June 22 to consider a second access at 115 Biede Ave., "no right turn on red" restrictions in the downtown and handicap parking at 1005 Davidson St.
