Defiance City Hall is moving forward on the extension of a northside street to improve economic development opportunities there.
City council approved a related ordinance during its meeting Tuesday night allowing for the design of Commerce Drive's eastward extension from near the Johns Manville Carpenter Road plant.
Four other ordinances also were handled, including two that would allow police and firefighters from other communities to transfer to Defiance (see related story), while council received a presentation from two Fort Defiance Humane Society members on feral cats (see related story).
The aforementioned Commerce Drive ordinance was approved following a third and final reading, and permits a contract with Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, to design the road extension. The cost is $195,800.
Several more million dollars may be needed to extend Commerce Drive's eastward extension from near the Manville plant to the new Harmon Business Park developing along Domersville Road.
Finance Director John Lehner indicated that one reason the city wants to move forward now is to demonstrate its intentions to the Ohio Department of Transportation, which has promised a $750,000 grant for the extension.
"The immediate issue was to try and give the Ohio Department of Transportation some comfort that this thing is moving forward and not put their $750,000 that's on the table at-risk," he said.
Other money is being sought or considered for the extension, including funds expected to arrive from Washington, D.C. through the American Rescue Plan Act. The city expects to receive $3.26 million from that source.
But first, noted Mayor Mike McCann, Mannik & Smith Group will need to design the road to determine how much the extension will cost.
"What this will allow us to do is complete the engineering, get an accurate cost of what the construction cost will be," said McCann."It will identify the areas that we need to work with for some right-of-way acquisition as well as determine where it will cross the Pioneer Rail so that we can go to common pleas court to get the permission to do the at-grade crossing."
While some councilmen had voiced reservations about moving forward in past meetings, none were expressed Tuesday night as the ordinance unanimously passed.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked if the proposal would augment growth opportunities on the northside.
"Is there a definite advantage to having this in the books?" he asked.
"Yes, it does help us and there's activity out there all the time," said McCann, either through the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Office "or through the Harmons' office on that property. Making it accessible is obviously critical to any project. Nobody's going to put up a building and open a business if there isn't a road that leads to it."
One speculation building is under construction by the Harmon company in the business park next to Domersville Road. Part of the road has been built there, so the extension would join the existing street near the Manville plant.
