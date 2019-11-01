NAPOLEON — Henry County voters will be asked to decide several contested council and mayoral races during Tuesday’s general election.
While the mayors of Napoleon, Deshler, Hamler and Holgate are unopposed in their bids for re-election, Malinta Mayor Terry Wulff and McClure Mayor Dean Dawson are being challenged for their seats — Wulff by Malinta Councilman Curtis Badgley, and Dawson by Ezequiel Gonzalez, who is seeking election as a write-in.
In Liberty Center, where longtime Mayor Max Fetterman has chosen not to run, two current councilmen, Landis Burmeister and Gerald Branson II, have stepped up as possible replacements.
Voters in Deshler, Malinta and McClure will decide contested council races, but Napoleon voters will not. With three seats available on the Napoleon City Council, current councilmen Dan Baer and Jeff Mires have filed for re-election, with John Durham seeking the third open seat.
Meanwhile, five candidates are vying for three available seats on the Holgate Local Board of Education: incumbents Thomas Kelly, Gregory Thomas and Steven, and newcomers Adam Eis and Bryan Post. Two candidates — Erika Damman and incumbent Michael Wesche — filed for the two available seats on the Napoleon Area Board of Education.
No new levy requests will be put to Henry County voters this time around, though Damascus Township is seeking to replace its 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses to reflect updated property valuations.
According to Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer, the Damascus Township levy is bringing in an estimated $73,000 annually, and will bring in an estimated $91,000 per year if the replacement passes. The cost to the owner of a $100,000 home would be $70 per year, as opposed the the current $54 per year.
“This levy will expire at the end of 2018, with the tax collection of 2019,” Garringer said. “If the levy does not pass, the township will lose all their money on this levy, meaning nothing will be collected in tax year 2019, collected 2020.”
Voters also will be asked to renew a selection of levies, including a 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses at the Holgate Community Library, and a 1.5-mill, five-year levy for streets, roads and bridges in Washington Township.
Candidates and issues on Henry County ballots include:
Boards of Education
Northwest ESC, District 5
(elect one)
Jim George
Liberty Center Local
(elect two)
Jeff Benson (inc.)
Todd Spangler (inc.)
Holgate Local
(elect three)
Adam Eis
Thomas Kelly (inc.)
Bryan Post
Gregory Thomas (inc.)
Steven Thomas (inc.)
Napoleon Area
(elect two)
Erika Damman
Michael Wesche (inc.)
Patrick Henry Local
(elect two)
Mark Feehan, unexpired term
Konnie Meyer (inc.)
Mark Vennekotter
Municipal offices
Napoleon
Mayor
Jason Maassel (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Daniel Baer (inc.)
John Durham
Jeff Mires
Deshler
Mayor
Stephen Gibson (inc.)
Clerk-treasurer
Lisa Sugg (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Duff Altman
Robert George (inc.)
Teresa Lederer
BPA
(elect two)
Dennis Bremer (inc.)
Bernard George (inc.)
Florida
Mayor
No candidates filed
Council
(elect three)
No candidates filed
Clerk-treasurer
No candidates filed
BPA
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Hamler
Mayor
Jeff Brubaker (inc.), write-in
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
BPA
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Holgate
Mayor
Ronald Tijerina
Council
(elect two)
Sara Salaz, write-in
Elva Wyandt
Liberty Center
Mayor
Gerald Branson II
Landis Burmeister
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Malinta
Mayor
Curtis Badgley
Terry Wulff (inc.)
Clerk-treasurer
Deb Wulff (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Jody Bowman
Rick Baden
Jan Hemsoth
Tracy McDaniels
Donnie Rentz
BPA
(elect two)
Rick Baden (inc.)
McClure
Mayor
Dean Dawson (inc.)
Ezequiel Gonzalez, write-in
Council
(elect two)
Paul Gray (inc.)
Kishwa Jenkins
Will Borck, write-in
New Bavaria
Mayor
No candidates filed
Council
(elect three)
No candidates filed
Township offices
(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)
Bartlow
Trustee
Nathan Panning (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Diane Hoops (inc.)
Damascus
Trustee
Nathan Johnson
Lee Gobrogge
Fiscal officer
Terence Green (inc.)
Dennis Ehlers
Kristina Kryder
Flatrock
Trustee
Charles Eberle (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Anne Taylor (inc.)
Freedom
Trustee
Scott Van Valkenburg (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Dennis Bockelman (inc.)
Harrison
Trustee
Bradley Kinder (inc.)
Fiscal officer
RaAnn Bauman (inc.)
Liberty
Trustee
Steven Clapp (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Jacob Clapp
Marion
Trustee
Joshua Michaelis
R. Scott Schwiebert (inc.)
Ronald Schwiebert
Fiscal officer
Deborah Glore (inc.)
Monroe
Trustee
Kent Badenhop (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Charles Sheller (inc.)
Napoleon
Trustee
Kevin Gerken (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Edwin Wachtman
Lisa Wagner
Pleasant
Trustee
Daniel Keeterle (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Tyler Thomas (inc.)
Richfield
Trustee
David Flowers (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Debra Shepard (inc.)
Ridgeville
Trustee
Peggy Yoder (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Cheryl Bostelman (inc.)
Washington
Trustee
Harold Conner (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Patricia Myers (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Corn City Regional Fire District: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing and maintaining firefighting facilities, equipment and personnel.
Damascus Township: a 2-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.
Florida Village: a 4-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Holgate Community Library: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
McClure Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Washington Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
