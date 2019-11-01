Carousel - Election logo

NAPOLEON — Henry County voters will be asked to decide several contested council and mayoral races during Tuesday’s general election.

While the mayors of Napoleon, Deshler, Hamler and Holgate are unopposed in their bids for re-election, Malinta Mayor Terry Wulff and McClure Mayor Dean Dawson are being challenged for their seats — Wulff by Malinta Councilman Curtis Badgley, and Dawson by Ezequiel Gonzalez, who is seeking election as a write-in.

In Liberty Center, where longtime Mayor Max Fetterman has chosen not to run, two current councilmen, Landis Burmeister and Gerald Branson II, have stepped up as possible replacements.

Voters in Deshler, Malinta and McClure will decide contested council races, but Napoleon voters will not. With three seats available on the Napoleon City Council, current councilmen Dan Baer and Jeff Mires have filed for re-election, with John Durham seeking the third open seat.

Meanwhile, five candidates are vying for three available seats on the Holgate Local Board of Education: incumbents Thomas Kelly, Gregory Thomas and Steven, and newcomers Adam Eis and Bryan Post. Two candidates — Erika Damman and incumbent Michael Wesche — filed for the two available seats on the Napoleon Area Board of Education.

No new levy requests will be put to Henry County voters this time around, though Damascus Township is seeking to replace its 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses to reflect updated property valuations.

According to Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer, the Damascus Township levy is bringing in an estimated $73,000 annually, and will bring in an estimated $91,000 per year if the replacement passes. The cost to the owner of a $100,000 home would be $70 per year, as opposed the the current $54 per year.

“This levy will expire at the end of 2018, with the tax collection of 2019,” Garringer said. “If the levy does not pass, the township will lose all their money on this levy, meaning nothing will be collected in tax year 2019, collected 2020.”

Voters also will be asked to renew a selection of levies, including a 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses at the Holgate Community Library, and a 1.5-mill, five-year levy for streets, roads and bridges in Washington Township.

Candidates and issues on Henry County ballots include:

Boards of Education

Northwest ESC, District 5

(elect one)

Jim George

Liberty Center Local

(elect two)

Jeff Benson (inc.)

Todd Spangler (inc.)

Holgate Local

(elect three)

Adam Eis

Thomas Kelly (inc.)

Bryan Post

Gregory Thomas (inc.)

Steven Thomas (inc.)

Napoleon Area

(elect two)

Erika Damman

Michael Wesche (inc.)

Patrick Henry Local

(elect two)

Mark Feehan, unexpired term

Konnie Meyer (inc.)

Mark Vennekotter

Municipal offices

Napoleon

Mayor

Jason Maassel (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Daniel Baer (inc.)

John Durham

Jeff Mires

Deshler

Mayor

Stephen Gibson (inc.)

Clerk-treasurer

Lisa Sugg (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Duff Altman

Robert George (inc.)

Teresa Lederer

BPA

(elect two)

Dennis Bremer (inc.)

Bernard George (inc.)

Florida

Mayor

No candidates filed

Council

(elect three)

No candidates filed

Clerk-treasurer

No candidates filed

BPA

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Hamler

Mayor

Jeff Brubaker (inc.), write-in

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

BPA

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Holgate

Mayor

Ronald Tijerina

Council

(elect two)

Sara Salaz, write-in

Elva Wyandt

Liberty Center

Mayor

Gerald Branson II

Landis Burmeister

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Malinta

Mayor

Curtis Badgley

Terry Wulff (inc.)

Clerk-treasurer

Deb Wulff (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Jody Bowman

Rick Baden

Jan Hemsoth

Tracy McDaniels

Donnie Rentz

BPA

(elect two)

Rick Baden (inc.)

McClure

Mayor

Dean Dawson (inc.)

Ezequiel Gonzalez, write-in

Council

(elect two)

Paul Gray (inc.)

Kishwa Jenkins

Will Borck, write-in

New Bavaria

Mayor

No candidates filed

Council

(elect three)

No candidates filed

Township offices

(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)

Bartlow

Trustee

Nathan Panning (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Diane Hoops (inc.)

Damascus

Trustee

Nathan Johnson

Lee Gobrogge

Fiscal officer

Terence Green (inc.)

Dennis Ehlers

Kristina Kryder

Flatrock

Trustee

Charles Eberle (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Anne Taylor (inc.)

Freedom

Trustee

Scott Van Valkenburg (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Dennis Bockelman (inc.)

Harrison

Trustee

Bradley Kinder (inc.)

Fiscal officer

RaAnn Bauman (inc.)

Liberty

Trustee

Steven Clapp (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Jacob Clapp

Marion

Trustee

Joshua Michaelis

R. Scott Schwiebert (inc.)

Ronald Schwiebert

Fiscal officer

Deborah Glore (inc.)

Monroe

Trustee

Kent Badenhop (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Charles Sheller (inc.)

Napoleon

Trustee

Kevin Gerken (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Edwin Wachtman

Lisa Wagner

Pleasant

Trustee

Daniel Keeterle (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Tyler Thomas (inc.)

Richfield

Trustee

David Flowers (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Debra Shepard (inc.)

Ridgeville

Trustee

Peggy Yoder (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Cheryl Bostelman (inc.)

Washington

Trustee

Harold Conner (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Patricia Myers (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Corn City Regional Fire District: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for providing and maintaining firefighting facilities, equipment and personnel.

Damascus Township: a 2-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.

Florida Village: a 4-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Holgate Community Library: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

McClure Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Washington Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Load comments