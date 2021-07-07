A second vacuum leaf truck may become part of the city's arsenal this fall.
Defiance City Council agreed to at least consider the $200,000-plus purchase request made by Mayor Mike McCann's administration during its meeting Tuesday night.
Council also continued to discuss measures to deal with feral cats (see related story).
City Finance Director John Lehner sprung the vacuum truck proposal on council Tuesday as this is not a budgeted item. He said the cost — to be financed over five years — is $218,000.
The truck is the same as one acquired last year that helps reduce the amount of crew members needed for leaf pickup.
As a trade-off, Lehner suggested, the city would forgo bed repairs to a 21-year-old tandem-axle dump truck used for leaf pickup that could cost between $27,500 and $40,000.
He said the city could take delivery of the new vehicle before leaf pickup season.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler expressed concern that this would leave the city short a dump truck. But the city's assistant director of service, D.J. Zeedyk, noted that the city has a newer tandem-axle truck and five single-axle vehicles.
Council agreed to consider legislation allowing the purchase.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance following a second reading amending the city's collective bargaining agreement with Firefighters Local 918. This allows lateral transfer options for firefighters from other communities. The ordinance includes an emergency clause, allowing it to become law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period. An identical measure was approved on June 22 for the Defiance Police Officers Association allowing patrolmen transfers.
• council passed an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract for pavement markings with Griffin Pavement Striping, Fremont. The cost is $50,747.
• council let lie an ordinance vacating public right-of-way amidst lots 98-101 of the East View Addition. Council is required to give the ordinance three readings, so it will return for a second reading next week.
• City Administrator Jeff Leonard noted that the city spent $15,870 for two signs (at Pontiac Park and Eastside Park) from Yvonne Dale Graphics, $18,220 for security cameras from Habitec Security and $21,879.76 for Hopkins Street waterline parts from Michigan Pipe & Valve. The figures are below the amount needing council's approval, but above the amount requiring its notification.
• At-large Council member Jill Krutsch reminded that the Defiance Jazz Fest is scheduled Saturday afternoon and evening at Kingsbury Park. The cost is $10 per adults while kids are admitted at no charge.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock advised the administration that traffic speeds on Terrawenda Drive have increased due to the temporary closure of Kiser Road for repairs. Leonard said this also seems to be happening on newly paved streets, and the city will address it.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler expressed concern about the need for safety fencing around "pop-up" pools. Law Director Sean O'Donnell said the city code counts the side of such a pool as the fence. Leonard told Waxler that if he forwards the specific concern, officials can check to see if code requirements are being met.
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt asked about the necessary registration requirements for low-speed vehicles, now that these have been permitted on some city streets. Lehner said a "handful" have been registered. The procedure is handled by the police department. Coribitt also complimented the city on last weekend's Fourth of July fireworks at Kingsbury Park and related activities.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked how the lack of new housing — discussed during a roundtable with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown last week in Defiance — might impact a large employer's decision to come to Defiance. Leonard said Mayor Mike McCann has been "very aggressive" in working with developers, but he said some landowners aren't selling.
