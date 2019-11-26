Legislation authorizing Defiance City Hall's acquisition of the old downtown school property was let lie by city council Tuesday night.
An ordinance allowing the transaction — with an eye to turning the property over to a third-party for a new purpose — received a first reading Tuesday. The ordinance will receive a second reading at an upcoming council meeting.
Council did not have the requisite number of voting members Tuesday (six) to achieve passage with a suspension of procedural rules while city officials also have title issues to clean up, according to Law Director Sean O'Donnell. (Ward 1 Councilman Pete Lundberg was absent and Ward 2 Councioman John Hancock abstained as he is a bus driver for Defiance City Schools.)
Council also approved five other legislative items, including one which adds a tree maintenance policy to the city code (see below).
In May, council had authorized Mayor Mike McCann's administration to begin negotiations to acquire the property at 629 Arabella St. — the former Defiance High School and Junior High School. The city's involvement came amidst a campaign by the Save Our School Committee to preserve the old school, built in 1918.
Since the legislation was approved earlier this year, the city has convened a committee to negotiate the purchase with the school board. And the school building has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
According to the ordinance, the purchase of the former school, football field, gymnasium and Triangle Park will be acquired from the school district for $1. The school board already has approved the transaction.
A member of the committee which helped negotiate the property transfer, Chris Mack, 417 Jefferson Ave., told council Tuesday that "it's really great news to see this 1918 project going forward as it is. I know we got a ways to go yet, but thank you so much for considering this and keeping his thing moving. It's a great thing."
O'Donnell said Tuesday the closing would occur within 90 days.
The Defiance Area foundation has pledged funds for demolition — if no use can be found for the building — or for a project to repurpose the old school.
In another legislative matter Tuesday, council approved an ordinance adding chapter 907 (tree care and maintenance) to the city's codified ordinances.
This sets out city policy and private property owner responsibilities for tree care maintenance.
For example, the ordinance notes that "it shall be the duty of any property owner owning or occupying property bordering on right-of-way upon which property there may be trees or shrubs rooted into the ground, to prune or cause to be pruned, such tree or shrub in a manner that they not shade or obstruct street lights, street signs or obstruct pedestrian or vehicular traffic on sidewalks or streets.
Furthermore, "it shall be the duty of any person owning occupying property bordering on right-of-way upon which property there are any trees or shrubs which are designated as dead, dying, diseased or hazardous, or deemed a menace to the health, safety and welfare of the people of Defiance, to remove or cause to be removed said tree(s) and/or shrub(s). If there are objections to the tree removal requirement by the property owner, the city will provide an assessment by a certified arborist."
The legislation adds that the city administrator has the right to determine when a tree needs to be removed to protect city infrastructure. And it notes that "the city administrator, or his designee, shall send a written notice by certified mail to the property owner indicating the required action (pruning or removal) to be taken."
McCann indicated that the city's Tree City USA status requires the municipal government "to have a policy in place, and we have been working on this for six months."He said the city already has related nuisance legislation.
He credited the city's stormwater coordinator, Jen English, and Ward 1 Councilman Pete Lundberg for their work on the policy.
"I would just like to thank Mrs. English," said McCann. "She has worked very, very hard on this. It's important to the community as it will assist us in maintaining our Tree City USA status, which is a really, really nice thing. She's worked hard on this. ... she deserves a ton of credit for that, a ton. And frankly, Mr. Lundberg ... has worked hard on this as well."
Resident Ron Posey, 1917 Darbyshire Drive, asked about the distinction between trees on public right-of-way and private property.
English responded that the only jurisdiction the city has over trees on private property is "if they were to impact, or be a hazard to, the right-of-way, to the public property. So the city can't go on a private property and tell you what to do with your tree."
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• passed an emergency ordinance ratifying a contract with ZTH LLC to haul sludge from the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Ohio 281. The cost is $62,786.78. The ordinance’s emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period. The hauler must follow strict EPA regulations in applying the sludge to select farm fields, according to city officials.
• approved an ordinance renewing a contract with Defiance County to provide indigent defendants in Defiance Municipal Court with legal services.
• passed an ordinance designating Maumee Valley Planning Organization as the agent the city will use to administer Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funds. According to the ordinance, "the city has identified 10 residential properties and two vacant lots that would qualify for demolition funding" from FEMA. The properties are 18 Summit St.; 731 Riverside Ave., 221 Front St., 103 Summit St., 607 Riverside Ave., 631 Riverside Ave., 641 Riverside Ave., 653 Riverside Ave., 116/118 Seneca St. and 1000 Pleasant St.
• approved a resolution declaring municipal services to be provided on 104.335 acres proposed for annexation by landowner Carolyn Fortman in Section 7 of Richland Township. The property is located near the intersection of Domersville and Elliott roads. Council also must approve legislation allowing the annexation.
