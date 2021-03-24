Legislation expanding Defiance's outdoor refreshment area — a controversial proposal for some — was let lie after a first reading before city council Tuesday.
The measure was one of many topics council handled during its regular meeting. These included passage of two resurfacing contracts, authorization to make two land purchases and discussion about pedestrian safety at the reservoir property (see three related stories).
Council let lie an ordinance Tuesday that would expand the 96-acre Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) by approximately 18 acres after a failed attempt to amend the legislation. The ordinance will return to council's meeting next week for a second reading.
The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau's (DDVB) proposal to expand the DORA — which allows alcoholic beverages to be consumed in special cups within the designated outdoor area — has prompted some concerns because it would include Kingsbury and Pontiac parks as well as other parkland.
Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel proposed to amend the ordinance Tuesday by excluding Kingsbury Park and any area east of the Auglaize River. But this failed, 4-3.
While Engel, Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast and At-large Council member Jill Krutsch supported the amendment, At large Councilman Joe Eureste, Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler and Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt were opposed.
Eureste stated his opposition to the ordinance generally before the amendment was struck down.
"In my opinion, alcohol, parks and children shouldn't mix, so I'm basically opposed to this legislation," he said. "And if we could I'd like to see this go to three readings."
Three citizens supplied council members with their position on the proposal.
Council President Dave McMaster read letters from two supporters: Karla Batt (president of the DDVB board of trustees) and Jen Clady (board vice president).
Batt stated that "I believe the expansion will only increase the activity and foot traffic that will ultimately benefit businesses. I've taken advantage of the DORA district in the past few years and feel it has been a great addition. ... It has been a positive addition to the downtown area."
Clady, who also is a city planning commission member, believes the DORA's expansion would promote job and business growth, help keep young talent in Defiance and bolster riverfront development.
"As an employee of one of our downtown businesses I can't tell you how much I enjoy seeing families or groups of friends take advantage of a sunny day or a random Tuesday to enjoy our DORA district and explore our downtown shops ...," Clady wrote.
Opposition was voiced by resident Pat Marshall through Corbitt who read her letter. She stated that she was "very much opposed" to expanding the DORA into public parks.
"These are places where families and their children gather, and where their children gather with friends without adult supervision," Marshall stated. "It's no secret that where there is alcohol, there's potential for unwanted behavior. I feel this could be a threat to the safety of the children. It also might produce less than appropriate role models for children. To me that's a huge no."
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing a change order to a contract with Strand Associates Inc. to help prepare the city's integrated watershed improvement plan for Ohio EPA. The additional cost is $55,000, pushing the total cost to $485,300. The change order concerns flow monitoring equipment in the city's wastewater collection system.
• City Administrator Jeff Leonard said he would look into the date for demolishing several downtown buildings in the 100 block of Clinton Street, but said it should happen "very soon." This followed an inquiry from Hancock.
• Finance Director John Lehner told council that Ohio's tax filing deadline (April 15) — and thus the city's — has not been moved back yet, unlike the federal date. However, he held out the possibility that the state could follow suit.
• Leonard informed council that the city spent $19,336 with RayleCom Communications to equip a vehicle and $18,900 with the engineering firm Jones and Henry for water plant-related work. The expenditures are in the range ($15,000-$25,000) that require council's notification, but not it's approval.
• council met in executive session to discuss "confidential information" concerning an applicant for economic development assistance.
• Krutsch said a new painted mural at the DDVB office in downtown Defiance has been completed.
