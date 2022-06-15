A long-time Defiance municipal official said goodbye during city council's meeting Tuesday night.
The final meeting for City Administrator Jeff Leonard after a 30-year career highlighted council's regular session when it also handled two legislative items (see below) and heard a request from Mayor Mike McCann for a program to assist downtown building owners (see related story).
Leonard began as the city's finance director in 1992, then was appointed administrator by new Mayor Bob Armstrong in 2004. Leonard stayed on as administrator after McCann defeated Armstrong in the 2015 mayoral election.
But he will step down on June 30, making room for the city's assistant administrator, Ryan Mack, to succeed him the next day.
Noting that Defiance is his hometown, Leonard acknowledged that he's been in the "fish bowl" for a long time as a public employee. And he was quick to credit city workers for their efforts, saying "they're great, great people" who are "very skilled" and "work hard."
"... I've watched them do their thing for a very long time, and it's something that's just very, very impressive," added Leonard whose family was on hand Tuesday evening to show their support. "I have to thank them. And I have to thank the citizens of Defiance — thank them really for having the trust in me ... ."
Leonard also credited his immediate co-workers in the board of control, particularly Finance Director John Lehner who he called a "great friend."
As his successor, Mack thanked Leonard for showing him the ropes since he was hired by the city in January, calling him a "giant in the community" who has "done so much."
Moving to another matter, annexation legislation which would have helped clear the way for a planned housing subdivision just southeast of Defiance's current corporation limits was let lie again Tuesday on a night when only five of seven voting council members were present.
The ordinance concerns 52.371 acres owned by the Zimmerman family at the northwest corner of the Ohio 15/Carter Road intersection, just east of Defiance Elementary School and southeast of the city limits.
County commissioners approved the measure in March and council passed legislation in the same month agreeing to provide city services to the property after it comes into Defiance.
And only weeks ago — during the city planning commission’s April meeting — a Fort Wayne firm (Zion Real Estate Development) had received approval from the city’s planning commission for a preliminary site plan proposing 80 single-family homes on the site. However, some uncertainty about that plan has arisen in City Hall, though officials did not discuss it publicly Tuesday night.
As things stand, the ordinance will return to council’s table next week for a third reading.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning the legislation would become law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period, if and when it is passed.
Also Tuesday, council let lie a resolution agreeing to place the Defiance Public Library's 0.75-mill, five-year property tax renewal on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The levy helps fund the library's main branch on Fort Street in Defiance as well as its branches in Hicksville and Sherwood.
First approved in 2007, the levy has been renewed by all of Defiance County's voters in 2012 and 2017.
The legislation will return for a second reading at council's next meeting on June 28
In other business Tuesday:
• Mack informed council of efforts to deal with Monday evening's storm damage, complimenting city and county workers for their efforts. He explained that cooling centers were to be opened around Defiance County Wednesday to deal with the hot temperatures. These were to be located at the Defiance Public Library locations, Defiance College's library and Northtowne Mall, among others.
• council met in executive session to discuss collective bargaining and economic development assistance.
