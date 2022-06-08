Defiance City Council let lie legislation Tuesday night for a proposed annexation that apparently is no longer on as fast a track for approval.
The ordinance was one of three handled by council during its regular session while council formally approved an upcoming two-year contract for the city's new administrator (see related story). Council also was updated on a significant diesel fuel spill Tuesday morning that caused driving hazards and temporarily filled the air with odors in a corridor through the downtown area (see related story).
The annexation ordinance was let lie by council after a first reading at the landowner's request, according to Defiance Law Director Sean O'Donnell. This concerns 52.371 acres at the northwest corner of the Ohio 15/Carter Road intersection, just east of Defiance Elementary School and southeast of the city limits.
Although officials said no more about the delay during Tuesday's meeting, the matter had been on a faster track for approval, having received county commissioners' approval in March and consent from council in the same month to provide city services to the property after it comes into Defiance.
Only weeks ago — during the city planning commission's April meeting — a Fort Wayne firm (Zion Real Estate Development) had received approval from the city's planning commission for a preliminary site plan proposing 80 single-family homes on the site.
Asked about the delay in the annexation request after Tuesday's meeting, O'Donnell indicated that market conditions could be a factor. Speaking with The Crescent-News Tuesday from Columbus where he is attending a mayor's conference, Mayor Mike McCann declined to comment publicly on the matter.
As things stand, the ordinance will return to council's table next week for a second reading as the legislation was not tabled, but let lie to be brought back for a second reading.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning the legislation would become law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period, if and when it is passed.
A second legislative item approved Tuesday was an emergency ordinance awarding a contract to the consulting firm Garmann Miller Architects, Minster, to provide professional design services related to the former 1918 school building — now owned by the city — on Arabella Street.
The ordinance states that Garmann Miller will "provide preliminary design, engineering systems review, opinion of probable costs and three-dimensional renderings," although it does not specify a specific project. Rather, noted O'Donnell, Garmann's work might make it easier for the city to "better market this property."
Indeed, the city's interest in acquiring the site was to save the building from the wrecking ball by finding an alternative use for it by a third party.
The city's cost for Garmann's services is $30,000 with the Defiance Area Foundation providing $15,000.
The third legislative item approved by council was an emergency ordinance concerning the city's annual $150,000 community development block grant (CDBG) allocation through the state.
According to the ordinance, the city plans to use its allocation to upgrade Kingsbury Park's shelterhouses, basketball court, furnishings and concrete pads.
Earlier, council held a required public hearing on the CDBG program with the city's planner, Niki Warncke, explaining the proposed use for the money.
In other business Tuesday:
• Council President Dave McMaster noted a liquor transfer at 1880 Jefferson Ave. from Shoney's to Moncho's Lounge. A restaurant operation there has been closed for some time.
• Ward I Councilman Steve Corbitt complimented the city on the Memorial Day service it helped organize on May 30 at Riverside Cemetery.
• council approved the appointment of Rebecca Mansel-Pleydell to the Defiance Public Library board.
• Rob Langford, Toledo Edison's new regional external affairs consultant introduced himself to council. He will cover Defiance, Henry and Williams counties.
• council met in executive session to discuss contract negotiations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.