Water and sewer expenditures were the focus of Defiance City Council's regular meeting Tuesday night.
Three ordinances — all aimed at water and sewer improvements — were approved. Earlier, council received a presentation on marketing the 1918 school building on Arabella Street for future development (see related story).
One ordinance approved Tuesday allows additional work to be added to a contract with Stantec, which has designed the granulated activated carbon (GAC) system being installed by Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, at the city's Baltimore Road water plant.
Specifically, the change order is needed for Stantec to design a permanent generator, rather than a portable one as first envisioned, according to City Law Director Sean O'Donnell. The legislation noted that the change was added "at the direction of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency."
The cost is $73,647.
Answering a question posed by Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock, O'Donnell said this may not be the last change order for the project, which began in late winter. He said the adjustment approved Tuesday represents the fifth one so far.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Council approved two other ordinances Tuesday concerning wastewater improvements.
One authorizes the expenditure of $73,335 for the purchase of a submersible KSB pump from Baker and Associates, Ltd., for the Kingsbury Park lift station where an old pump has failed. In all, the lift station has four pumps, according to the city's wastewater superintendent Mark Lehnert, who addressed council Tuesday.
He noted that the pumps do not operate simultaneously, but as many as three might be going at once during peak flow periods. Eighty percent of the city's wastewater flows through Kingsbury's lift station — one of 23 around town — as it travels to the wastewater plant on Ohio 281 next to General Motors.
Lehnert told council that the KSB pump — weighing some two tons — was designed in Germany to the city's specifications.
In a related matter, City Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council that the city spent $24,982 with Mosser Construction, Fremont, for work at the Kingsbury lift station. Mosser will be rebuilding the base for the new pump, according to Lehnert.
In other business Tuesday:
• approved an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with ADS Environmental Services to install 10 temporary meters to monitor flow in the city's wastewater collection system. The cost is $51,350. These will help determine points where wastewater flow is backing up in the system, according to Lehnert.
• learned from Mayor Mike McCann that Kingsbury Park's new pickleball courts have been completed and will be open immediately for public use.
• Leonard informed council that the city spent $24,700 with Woolace Electric for electric data collection in the city's wastewater division.
• met in executive session to discuss the appointment and compensation of a public official.
