Additional compensation for a city employee has been granted to ensure the continuation of his IT services.
A related ordinance was approved by city council Tuesday night, the only legislative item on the agenda.
According to the ordinance, GIS technician Seth Johnson's pay will go from $52,000 to $55,000.
City Finance Director John Lehner told council that Johnson had been offered a position in another city. However, the city administration felt his skills were invaluable and wanted him to stay.
Therefore, the administration offered him the extra money that council approved Tuesday night.
Earlier, the administration addressed a couple of unrelated concerns — the condition of the former Vortex business on South Jackson Avenue and the deterioration of West High Street during recent freeze/thaw weather cycles.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler noted that the Vortex property — abandoned for years — "looks like a dump. I mean, it's bad."
City Administrator Jeff Leonard conceded said it appears someone has been dumping debris there while Waxler said a thousand pallets may be piled up.
Leonard said determining the property's owner has been problematic, but added that "we're taking steps to eliminate the nuisance" and hold the owner responsible.
On West High Street's status, Mayor Mike McCann acknowledged that the pavement "kind of fell apart" recently, but city employees have been patching it. A large project is scheduled this year on West High, he noted.
This will include replacing water lines, improving drainage in some spots — especially in the Ruth Ann Drive area — and repaving the entire street. Repairs at the railroad track on West High are less certain, though McCann said the city is financial seeking help from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for that.
In other business Tuesday:
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste noted a concern about a train blocking the Ottawa Avenue crossing on Sunday. Law Director Sean O'Donnell said the city cannot prosecute these blockages because railroads are subject to federal laws. McCann indicated that the city won't bring such an issue to the railroad's attention unless it becomes a more common problem.
• council held two executive sessions to discuss the compensation of personnel.
• Lehner informed council of three expenditures which fall under the $25,000 limit requiring council approval: $17,150 for a fire department maintenance agreement, $16,869 for upgrades to sewer camera software and $16,042 for a copier maintenance agreement.
• McCann noted that the Hopkins Street bridge deck replacement project will begin around April 1 and require a 180-day closure. The project bidding is being handled through the county engineer's office.
• city officials encouraged property owners to be prepared to clear their sidewalks of snow with another few inches in the forecast. Sidewalk snow removal by property owners is required by city ordinance.
• Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel asked about the status of nuisance abatement at 1124 Ayersville Ave. Leonard said the issue is being worked on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.