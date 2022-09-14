A public hearing was held Tuesday by Defiance City Council for a planned condominium project which is moving forward administratively, but is on hold for now.
The hearing during council's regular session came before a light legislative agenda that featured only two matters, but one of them concerns a planned downtown building program that Mayor Mike McCann's administration hopes will blossom eventually (see related story).
The aforementioned condo project is proposed by Williamstown Investments, LLC, of Defiance at 150 E. River Drive, on 1.69 acres of bare hillside just east of the North Clinton Street Circle K convenience store and gas station.
Tuesday's hearing concerned another step in the approval process, this one granting a planned unit development zoning map overlay. No public input was received while City Law Director Sean O'Donnell said he would prepare related ordinances for council to consider on Sept. 27 approving a preliminary plan for the development and the zoning map amendment.
Before the hearing concluded, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler asked about access to the development.
Local builder Kevin McDonald of Williamstown Investments said this will be provided via the Circle K drive and through Pearl Street (which connects to East High Street to the north). He noted that it turns out that the Circle K — built several years ago — is actually 17 feet onto his property.
"I've been in contact with Circle K and we're going to work something out," McDonald said during Tuesday's hearing. "But from day one the agreement was to be able to use that (Circle K) street."
The development would lie between East River Drive and East High Street overlooking the Maumee River.
"That's the big attraction," McDonald told The Crescent-News during an interview earlier Tuesday.
Originally, six, two-unit condominiums were planned there, but this has changed, he explained. Now, two quads (four condo units) are planned, to be governed by a condo association later when the units are occupied.
He said a duplex or two on High Street (highest on the hill) is possible as well.
McDonald said Tuesday the project is still a go, but he isn't sure when it will begin.
"We're still planning on doing it," he said, but until "we get a handle on some pricing," McDonald won't be proceeding.
"It is not going to be this year," he said, but he is holding out hope for 2023, commenting that "it's just a matter of when."
The city's planning commission had approved a zoning variance for the property earlier this year, as it less than the minimum two acres required for such a development.
