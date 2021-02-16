NAPOLEON — City council here handled a number of miscellaneous topics during their Monday meeting, including a change order to the town’s pool project, another reading of legislation concerning the municipal court bailiff’s pay and a golf course cart fee.
Council approved a change order totaling $146,029.91 with Midwest Contracting Inc., Holland, to allow a paving lot addition next to the new clubhouse being built at Napoleon’s Glenwood Avenue municipal golf course. Meanwhile, an existing parking lot will be resurfaced.
This work is part of the city’s ongoing pool construction project expected to be completed this year.
The change order has been made possible by the city’s ability to secure lower interest rates on bonds for the project. The rate is 1.19%, according to Mazur, which he called “phenomenal.”
Speaking of additions to the project, he informed council that the city received private donations to provide seven shade umbrellas — at $3,500 each — for the pool deck, as well as two rock climbing walls (from the Limbird Foundation) at the facility.
In another matter, council passed the second reading of an ordinance increasing the pay range for the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff’s position as requested by Judge Amy Rosebrock.
The proposed new range is $17.56-$21.63, according to the ordinance, while bailiff pay rates in some other area communities fall in the $18-22 per hour range, according to Mazur.
If approved, the increased pay range would be retroactive to the hiring of the new bailiff. The position has been filled following the previous bailiff’s retirement.
The legislation will receive a third reading during council’s March 1 meeting.
Later, council agreed to consider future legislation allowing a 50% reduction in the fee for trail use at the municipal golf course for those bringing their own cart.
This would reduce the nine-hole cost from $7 to $3.50 per use and set the annual cart membership at $130 for those who bring their own cart, according to Tony Cotter, the city’s parks and recreation department director. He explained that only one or two users bring their own cart each year.
“It affects very few,” he said. “That’s why we never really had it on the books before.”
Councilman Molly Knepley said she received a concern from a citizen, who didn’t feel a fee is warranted for those who go to the troubling of licensing their golf cart.
The fee reduction was recommended by the city’s parks and recreation board.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the annexation of 3.038 acres of land owned by William R. Meyers near County Road 15C, just outside the southwest city limits. A second reading will be held at council’s March 1 meeting.
• approved the city’s power supply cost adjustment factor for February.
• passed a motion directing legislation to be drafted for an application to place farmland in an agricultural district.
• approved a motion authorizing the drafting of legislation allowing application for a Safe Routes to School grant for sidewalk construction. Mazur indicated that Napoleon school officials had input on the application.
• appointed Council President Joel Bialorucki and Councilman Ross Durham to the 2021 tax incentive review council.
• approved a $948.52 donation for D.A.R.E. graduation shirts from the Henry County law enforcement trust fund.
• listened to a concern about the snow-covered condition of city sidewalks by Councilman Jeff Comadoll. Mazur acknowledged the concern, and said the city’s /zoning administrator, Kevin Schultheis, has been knocking on doors. Comadoll said he would like to see a little more enforcement.
• discussed the city’s scrap tire disposal fee, but agreed to maintain the present amount. The city’s board of public affairs had recommended an increase to match the Henry County Solid Waste District’s fee, according to Mazur.
• discussed snow removal on city streets, with Knepley complimenting crews for their efforts.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel.
• listened to an inquiry from Councilman Dan Baer about survey work on Michigan Avenue. Mazur said this is in preparation for annual resurfacing work.
