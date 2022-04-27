Defiance City Council cleared the way for the West High Street resurfacing and repair project by taking care of an administrative matter Tuesday night.
And council authorized higher pay scales for administrative secretaries.
Council recently awarded a contract on the repair and resurfacing of West High Street, between Clinton Street and the western city corporation limits. But it added a necessary administrative piece Tuesday by approving an ordinance that allows an agreement with Michigan Southern Railroad Company on a West High Street crossing.
The city has agreed to pay the railroad $25,000 to cross beneath its track with an eight-inch water line that will replace an existing line between Clinton and Harding streets.
The ordinance includes an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Also Tuesday, council approved an emergency ordinance increasing the pay ranges for the city's secretaries.
For example, the minimum figure will eliminate two pay classes of $24,916 and $30,288 and start the lowest salary at $34,576 in "pay class" K (going up to $51,862 for the maximum in that classification). The old respective figures in that category were $31,433 to $47,148.
The increases in each of the 11 pay classes amount to approximately 10%.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance ratifying the transfer of city property on South Jackson Avenue to the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation. This property previously was slated for use by New Home Development for certain housing, but the new legislation was needed due to a title issue that has been resolved since council approved the original ordinance in 2020.
• passed an emergency ordinance continuing the employment of Louis McMahon as special counsel to handle the city's environmental compliance with EPA. The cost is not to exceed $30,000.
• hosted a required public hearing with City Planner Niki Warncke on community development block grant opportunities available through the state. The hearing is required annually.
• agreed to convene a committee-as-a-whole session at the May 10 meeting to receive a quarterly financial update from the administration
• agreed to meet at 7 p.m. on May 17 to consider a comprehensive city sidewalk program prepared by Administrator Jeff Leonard. Normally council would have that night off as it is the third Tuesday of each month.
• learned from Assistant Administrator Ryan Mack that the county's land bank was granted approximately $700,000 by the state Tuesday to clean up or assess two "brownfield" sites in Defiance (see related story).
• heard Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel ask about efforts to clean up a property at 1124 Ayersville Ave. Mack said he would look into the matter.
• learned from Leonard that negotiations will begin Friday with the AFSCME union which represents many municipal employees. The current contract expires in July, he said.
