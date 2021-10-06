Defiance City Council fielded a complaint Tuesday night about a recent Defiance Public Library board discussion on coronavirus vaccinations.
Defiance County resident Zoe McMaster of Sherwood spoke on the matter during the public comment period of city council's regular session Tuesday. That followed action on two ordinances and an update on the delayed building project in Clinton Street's 100 block (see related story).
McMaster expressed concern about a policy recently passed by the library board at a meeting she attended. She said it requires unvaccinated personnel to test weekly for the coronavirus, calling this "very discriminatory" and equating it to "punishing the unvaccinated."
McMaster said she was told those who refuse to test would be given five days off without pay and then they would "figure it out what was going to happen to them."
"I just wanted to let you know that I don't think it's right that unvaccinated people should be coerced to take a test every week," said McMaster. "There are other ways to do it. ... I think that their should be sanctions against them for passing that rule."
Later, she told The Crescent-News that her daughter works at the library. She told council she is not vaccinated, but has immunity.
McMaster said she brought the complaint to council as it is the appointing authority for the library board.
Council or the administration did not respond to McMaster's comments.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• Mayor Mike McCann announced that leaf pickup is scheduled to begin Tuesday. He noted that keeping vehicles off the streets where pickup is occurring would be helpful.
• Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel informed the administration about high weeds at Cleveland and Ayersville avenues, and Cleveland and Ottawa avenues.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler again raised a safety issue about a house with boarded-up windows on Rulf Street. McCann said the owner was sent a letter with 12 zoning code violations while City Administrator Jeff Leonard said the home is not occupied. At-large Councilman Joe Eureste raised a concern about what consideration might be given to a property owner with a home like that next to theirs.
• At-large Council member Jill Krutsch reminded that the Defiance Community Cultural Commission will provide a free movie ("The Birds") at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
• Leonard informed council that the city spent $24,100 with JDRM Engineering for electrical safety training held every five years.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock stated that he was asked to pass along the fact all Defiance College fall athletic events are free to the public.
• Council President Dave McMaster announced that the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce and The Crescent-News will be sponsoring a "meet the candidates" forum on Oct. 25 although the location and time has not been finalized.
