Will new federal money coming the City of Defiance's way be spent on a South Clinton Street sidewalk upgrade?
The question arose at city council's meeting Tuesday night when four ordinances were approved, including one which restores public participation at open meetings (see related story).
The sidewalk issue arose when At-large Councilman Steve Waxler asked about the status of potential efforts to improve the walkway along the east side of South Clinton Street (from Riverside Cemetery to Power Dam Road). The sidewalk is narrow and close to the road, prompting some councilmen to support its improvement.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard informed Waxler that the city's attempt to obtain a Safe Routes to School grant through the state for the sidewalk's improvement failed. Neverthless, explained Leonard, city officials have continued to discuss the potential project, including the possibility that property owners might share in the cost.
Waxler asked if funds promised the city through the American Rescue Plan — approved in Washington, D.C. earlier this year — could be used. The city expects to receive approximately $3.26 million while Finance Director John Lehner said the rules for this money are being finalized and no funds have been received yet.
If some of the money were used for the South Clinton sidewalk, it would be money "well spent in my eyes," said Waxler. "It's going to be safer."
Answering a question posed by At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, Mayor Mike McCann said the estimated cost of improving the sidewalk is $400,000.
Later, Council President Dave McMaster read a letter from city resident Fred Gruber, 610 Corwin St., concerning the proposed expansion of the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area. (Council turned down the expansion on April 13 although a scaled-down proposal is expected to resurface.)
Gruber stated that he is "appalled so many of you, plus the mayor and the director of the DDVB, seem to believe that the revitalization of downtown Defiance needs to be tied to drinking. That assertion alone should make you step back and reflect upon what you believe you are accomplishing."
He offered a few suggestions such as:
• making the center of downtown more accessible, returning to two lanes of traffic and angled parking between Second and Fifth streets.
• allowing food trucks to use Third and Fourth streets on Friday and Saturday afternoons.
• permitting downtown restaurants to use several parking spaces in front of their businesses to extend outdoor seating for patrons.
• lighting up Clinton Street to "rival Chicago's Michigan Avenue" all year.
• offering tax breaks to new downtown businesses.
• assist with small business loans.
• promoting cycling and running venues.
• holding weekend athletic tournaments throughout Defiance.
• establishing a performance area in Pontiac Park for concerts and theater productions.
• finding grant money to help restore the eroded Maumee River banks.
• constructing a walkway or bicycle path along the river.
In conclusion, Gruber urged city officials to invite "citizens to bring forth ideas to consider before you simply expose these thoughts in news articles and at council meetings, especially to more strongly consider the consequences of the actions you take as the leaders of our community."
Mayor Mike McCann responded, explaining that he offered to meet with Gruber to discuss his ideas, but he declined.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• McMaster reminded council that Defiance High School's CAD class will attend next week's meeting to make a presentation on the planned traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
• Leonard informed council that $18,998 was paid to Michigan Pipe and Valve Inc. for supplies related to a waterline break at South Clinton and Dotterer streets. The amount is below the level needed for council's approval, but above the figure requiring its notification.
• Waxler asked the administration about installing pedestrian signage on Precision Way next to the dog park, an issue he brought up at a recent council meeting. McCann said he believes the city had to order a sign for that purpose.
• council met in executive session to discuss imminent litigation.
